Report: Alabama Football to Host Troy Transfer
The spring transfer portal window is open and active. For Alabama, one thing that means is a visit from an in-state tight end transfer. Former Troy player Brody Dalton will be coming to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, per On3's Pete Nakos. His visit was first reported by Bama247.
Dalton is entering his fifth season of college football in 2025, his ties to the state of Alabama being as strong as anyone's. He went to high school at Fyffe, located in northeast Alabama, before spending his first two collegiate seasons a short distance from Alabama's campus at UAB.
He played in 21 games over the course of two seasons at Troy after appearing in 11 games with the Blazers. Dalton appeared in all 12 games last fall, catching 15 passes for 188 yards and three scores. He averaged 12.5 yards per catch.
Dalton's manager, Corey Williams, confirmed Dalton's visit to Alabama with multiple sources. The Crimson Tide was short on healthy tight ends this spring. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke about the spring showing by Jay Lindsey, the lone healthy scholarship player in the room, Monday.
Alabama returns Josh Cuevas from last season's squad, while losing CJ Dippre to the NFL Draft. Redshirt junior Danny Lewis Jr. has played in every game each of the last two campaigns and is a more experienced player at the position than Lindsey; the latter is just a freshman.
The spring portal opened this past Wednesday, shortly after the Crimson Tide completed spring practice on April 12 with its A-Day event.