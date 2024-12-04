Report: Alabama Wide Receiver Expected To Enter Transfer Portal
The college football regular season came to a conclusion this past Saturday thrusting offseason decisions throughout the sport. Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice will enter the transfer portal according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
Prentice becomes the fourth Crimson Tide player to enter the portal and the first offensive player as he follows defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, edge Keanu Koht and cornerback Jahlil Hurley.
The junior is a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2022 out of Calera, Ala. He's appeared in 33 games, making 47 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns throughout his career with 11 receptions 129 yards and a touchdown came in 2024.
The December transfer window officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Saturday, Dec. 28 as college football players across the nation decide the best path for their futures.