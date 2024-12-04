Bama Central

Report: Alabama Wide Receiver Expected To Enter Transfer Portal

The junior hauled in 11 receptions for the Crimson Tide this season.

Joe Gaither

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (6) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (6) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
The college football regular season came to a conclusion this past Saturday thrusting offseason decisions throughout the sport. Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice will enter the transfer portal according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Prentice becomes the fourth Crimson Tide player to enter the portal and the first offensive player as he follows defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, edge Keanu Koht and cornerback Jahlil Hurley.

The junior is a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2022 out of Calera, Ala. He's appeared in 33 games, making 47 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns throughout his career with 11 receptions 129 yards and a touchdown came in 2024.

The December transfer window officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Saturday, Dec. 28 as college football players across the nation decide the best path for their futures.

Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

