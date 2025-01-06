Seahawks Fire Shortly Tenured Alabama Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb
The Seattle Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb on Monday, per multiple sources.
Grubb was originally hired by Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer in mid-January 2023 to be the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator this season, but he left for the Seattle job on Feb. 9.
The former Washington offensive coordinator initially planned on joining the Crimson Tide on Jan. 14, which was two days after former Huskies head coach DeBoer was hired for the same position at Alabama. Alabama was searching for a new head coach at the time due to the legendary Nick Saban's retirement on Jan. 10.
The Tide also needed an offensive coordinator, as Tommy Rees explored other options and was announced earlier this week as the next tight ends coach and pass game specialist for the Cleveland Browns.
Grubb was linked to the Seahawks offensive coordinator opening a few days after Seattle also made some drastic changes to its coaching staff, but when speaking at the National Signing Day event on Feb. 7, the 47-year-old introduced himself as the new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator.
DeBoer initially hired former Washington assistant Nick Sheridan to be Alabama's tight ends coach, but after Grubb left, he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He's held that role throughout the season. DeBoer also hired former Georgia Southern offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis as the Tide's tight ends coach to fill in for Sheridan on Feb. 19.
Grubb was one of two former Washington and Alabama assistants to leave the Crimson Tide for the Seahawks this past offseason, as Scott Huff, DeBoer's offensive line coach at both schools, followed Grubb to Seattle for the same role shortly after he left. Current Crimson Tide offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic took Huff's place on Feb. 19.