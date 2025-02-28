Bama Central

Start Time, Broadcast Details Announced for Alabama Football's 2025 A-Day Game

The Crimson Tide's annual spring event will begin at noon on April 12.

Katie Windham

Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Austin Mack (10) throws a pass during the A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Austin Mack (10) throws a pass during the A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The date has been determined for a month, but Alabama's NIL entity announced the start time for Alabama 2025 A-Day game on Friday morning. The annual spring game event will start at noon on Saturday, April 12.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed to On3 that A-Day this year would be a modified event compared to what it's been in the past. Instead of a scrimmage, it could be more like a practice, but full details have not yet been revealed.

The Crimson Tide begins spring practice on Monday, March 3, and A-Day serves as the conclusion of spring practice. There will be 15 practices total in the spring.

The A-Day game will continue to be free for fans to attend, but this season there will not be a live broadcast of the event. So the only way to get an early look at the 2025 Crimson Tide heading into DeBoer's second season will be to come in person to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

That Saturday on the Alabama campus will be a packed athletic slate with track and field hosting the Crimson Tide Invitational all day. Softball and baseball both have huge home, SEC matchups. Baseball will take on Mississippi State at 2 p.m., and softball will host four-time defending national champions Oklahoma for the first time as an SEC member at 2:30 p.m.

