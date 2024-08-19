Three Alabama Football Standouts Named to AP Preseason All-America Teams
As we eclipse 12 days until the Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off the season opener at home against Western Kentucky, several members of the team have been included in the ongoing Preseason All-American lists.
On Monday, three Alabama standouts were included on the AP Preseason All-America Teams: center Parker Brailsford and kicker Graham Nicholson landed on the First Team, while offensive guard Tyler Booker was placed on the Second Team.
Before transferring to Alabama from Miami (OH) on April 21, Nicholson won the 2023 Lou Groza Award after making 27 of his 28 field goal attempts and converting on 35 of 37 extra point attempts. He comes to Tuscaloosa to replace veteran kicker Will Reichard and will have one season of eligibility. He is one of 16 players on the 2024 preseason list who also earned 2023 Walter Camp All-America First and Second Team honors.
Brailsford was considered one of the best players in the winter transfer portal window, following DeBoer among several others from Washington after being the starting center on the Huskies' Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line this past season. He impressed in his first season starting, earning recognition on the All-Pac-12 Second Team and becoming a Shaun Alexander Award semifinalist.
Booker played a pivotal role on the Tide's offensive line, as he earned First Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and was named a Second Team All-SEC selection by the conference coaches. Booker has been very vocal about the arrival of DeBoer and the emergence of his teammates as he's expected to be widely regarded as a team leader once again.
First Team Offense
Quarterback — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia.
Running backs — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina.
Tackles — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas.
Guards — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia.
Center — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama.
Tight end — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan.
Wide receivers — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State.
All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado.
Kicker — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama.
First Team Defense
Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville.
Tackles — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame.
Linebackers — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson.
Cornerbacks — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State.
Safeties — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State.
Defensive back — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame.
Punter — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback — Dillon Gabriel, sixth year, Oregon.
Running backs — TreVeyon Henderson, fourth year, Ohio State; Ashton Jeanty, third year, Boise State
Tackles — Ajani Cornelius, fifth year, Oregon; Aireontae Ersery, fifth year, Minnesota.
Guards — Tyler Booker, third year, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, fourth year, Georgia.
Center — Cooper Mays, fifth year, Tennessee.
Tight end — Mitchell Evans, fourth year, Notre Dame.
Wide receivers — Tez Johnson, fifth year, Oregon; Tre Harris, fifth year, Mississippi; Ricky White III, fifth year, UNLV.
Kicker — Andres Borregales, fourth year, Miami.
Second team defense
Edge — Nic Scourton, third year, Texas A&M; Abdul Carter, third year, Penn State.
Tackles — Tyleik Williams, fourth year, Ohio State; Deone Walker, third year, Kentucky.
Linebackers — Danny Stutsman, fourth year, Oklahoma; Jason Henderson, fourth year, Old Dominion; Nick Martin, fourth year, Oklahoma State.
Cornerbacks — Benjamin Morrison, third year, Notre Dame; Sebastian Castro, sixth year, Iowa.
Safeties — Dillon Thieneman, second year, Purdue; Billy Bowman, fourth year, Oklahoma.
Defensive back — Ricardo Hallman, fourth year, Wisconsin.
Punter — James Ferguson-Reynolds, third year, Boise State.