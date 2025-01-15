Two Alabama Greats Snubbed From 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class
There have been over six million people to play college football and only 0.02 percent of them have made the College Football Hall of Fame.
Exactly one year to the day that he announced the end of his college coaching career, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was named to the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Monday. He was the first member of the class to be revealed.
On Wednesday, former Alabama running back Mark Ingram and offensive lineman Chris Samuels missed the most-elite cut and will not join Saban in the 2025 class. This was Ingram's first year on the ballot after retiring from the NFL.
Each Alabama legend was listed on the initial ballot on June 3. Here's the tale of the tape for the two snubbed Crimson Tide greats...
Mark Ingram: 2009 unanimous First Team All-American and the Tide's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner…Named Offensive MVP of the 2010 BCS National Championship after posting 116 rushing yards and two TDs…2009 SEC Offensive Player of the Year led the conference in rushing (1,658) and total TDs (20) in 2009.
Chris Samuels: 1999 unanimous First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient...Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title…SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner who did not allow a sack the entire 1999 season and blocked for 1,000-yard rusher Shawn Alexander.
The addition of Saban increases Alabama's College Football Hall of Fame representation to 26 players and coaches. However, it could have been 27 or 28.
College Football Class of 2025
PLAYERS:
- Montee Ball, RB (2009-12) – University of Wisconsin
- Gregg Carr, LB (1981-84) – Auburn University
- Blake Elliott, WR (2000-03) – Saint John’s University (MN)
- Greg Eslinger, C (2002-05) – University of Minnesota
- Terry Hanratty, QB (1966-68) – University of Notre Dame
- Graham Harrell, QB (2005-08) – Texas Tech University
- John Henderson, DT (1999-2001) – University of Tennessee
- Michael Huff, DB (2002-05) – University of Texas
- Jim Kleinsasser, TE (1995-98) – University of North Dakota
- Alex Mack, OL (2005-08) – University of California
- Terrence Metcalf, OL (1997, 1999-2001) – University of Mississippi
- Haloti Ngata, DT (2002, 2004-05) – University of Oregon
- Steve Slaton, RB (2005-07) – West Virginia University
- Darrin Smith, LB (1989-92) – University of Miami
- Michael Strahan, DL (1989-92) – Texas Southern University
- Dennis Thurman, DB (1974-77) – University of Southern California
- Michael Vick, QB (1999-2000) – Virginia Tech
- Ryan Yarborough, WR (1990-93) – University of Wyoming
COACHES:
- Larry Blakeney – 178-113-1 (61.1%): Troy University (1991-2014)
- Larry Korver – 212-77-6 (72.9%): Northwestern College [IA] (1967-94)
- Urban Meyer – 187-32-0 (85.4%): Bowling Green State University (2001-02): University of Utah (2003-04); University of Florida (2005-10); Ohio State University (2012-18)
- Nick Saban – 292-71-1 (80.4%): University of Toledo (1990); Michigan State University (1995-99); LSU (2000-04); University of Alabama (2007-23)
Alabama in the College Football Hall of Fame
- Cornelius Bennett
- Johnny Mack Brown
- Paul "Bear" Bryant
- John Cain
- Sylvester Croom
- Harry Gilmer
- John Hannah
- Millard "Dixie" Howell
- Pooley Hubert
- Don Hutson
- Lee Roy Jordan
- E.J. Junior
- Antonio Langham
- Woodrow Lowe
- Marty Lyons
- Vaughn Mancha
- Johnny Musso
- Billy Neighbors
- Ozzie Newsome
- Nick Saban
- Fred Sington
- Riley Smith
- Gene Stallings
- Derrick Thomas
- Frank Thomas
- Wallace Wade