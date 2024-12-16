Two Alabama Players Named to AP All-America Second Team
Two Crimson Tide captains add to their resumes as the postseason accolades and honors continue to pour in for each of them.
In this story:
With the postseason being all that's left for college football in 2024-25, the annual accolades and honors have started to pour in.
Alabama left guard Tyler Booker and safety Malachi Moore were named to the Associated Press' All-American Second Team on Monday morning.
Nevertheless, the Second Team honors eliminate both of them from gaining consensus All-American status. It's the first time since 2019 and just the third time in the past 15 seasons that there won't be a consensus All-American from the Crimson Tide.
Tyler Booker
- AP All-America Second Team
- AFCA All-American Second Team
- Coaches All-SEC First Team
- AP All-SEC First Team
- Walter Camp All-American Second Team
Malachi Moore
- AP All-America Second Team
- AFCA All-American Second Team
- Coaches All-SEC First Team
- AP All-SEC Second Team
This story will be updated with the full AP All-America Team.
