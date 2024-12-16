Bama Central

Two Alabama Players Named to AP All-America Second Team

Two Crimson Tide captains add to their resumes as the postseason accolades and honors continue to pour in for each of them.

Hunter De Siver

Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates after the offense scored a touchdown during the A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
/ Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
With the postseason being all that's left for college football in 2024-25, the annual accolades and honors have started to pour in.

Alabama left guard Tyler Booker and safety Malachi Moore were named to the Associated Press' All-American Second Team on Monday morning.

Nevertheless, the Second Team honors eliminate both of them from gaining consensus All-American status. It's the first time since 2019 and just the third time in the past 15 seasons that there won't be a consensus All-American from the Crimson Tide.

Tyler Booker

  • AP All-America Second Team
  • AFCA All-American Second Team
  • Coaches All-SEC First Team
  • AP All-SEC First Team
  • Walter Camp All-American Second Team

Malachi Moore

  • AP All-America Second Team
  • AFCA All-American Second Team
  • Coaches All-SEC First Team
  • AP All-SEC Second Team

This story will be updated with the full AP All-America Team.

Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

