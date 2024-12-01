What Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Said After Winning Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 13 Alabama welcomed the Auburn Tigers to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl as both programs look to go into the postseason with momentum. The Crimson Tide claimed its fifth consecutive win in the rivalry by defeating the Tigers 28-14.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is scheduled to meet with the media after the rivalry win. He'll certainly discuss the Crimson Tide's three first-half turnovers, Jalen Milroe's performance and Alabama's defensive performance in the red zone.
The victory keeps the Crimson Tide alive for the College Football Playoff as the program awaits results from other games across the nation. Auburn's loss means they'll miss out on a bowl game as they fall to 5-7 on the season.
Live Updates from DeBoer
- It lived up to the hype it definitely did. Jalen Milroe found his times to go make plays. Sometimes it was when he dropped back. He didn't force it. We thought he did a good job of putting his head down at times but then used his speed to get to the corner. Was proud of the way he executed both the run and the pass.
- Bray Hubbard was always preparing and waiting. There's a lesson in that. He's a guy that plays with passion. He's a really heady player and then just continues to develop the physical tools. We have belief in him and every snap he's getting better and better.
- I saw the first part of the fight, I couldn't really see a lot. But it's one of those things that gave them momemntum. You put a lot into it...... it's not ok but there's a lot of emotions on both sides. It's hard for me to see what happened on their sideline.
- Malachi Moore carried us through. Tonight's big but I think it's indicative of who he was all season long. When guys were out with injury he continued to stay the course. Love seeing him fly around and his energy in a positive way being something that everyone feeds off of. He loves this place, more than people can imagine.
- There's a lot of guys that are alwasy critical to our success. Jam Miller and Germie Bernard are super consistent and they get themselves ready to play. Germie coming up with some big third down catches has been big all year long.
- I guess this one is always about the team. Any wins i get is always about the team and the staff. There's more that I wish we would've had. From a season standpoint, highs and lows. That's a part of any championship program. I go back to the way I just care about these guys. I think we've really grown together throughout the season. I think the hard time bring you closer and you can see the response. It's not a crazy party going on, there's just a lot of love and smiles.
- We talk about resiliency on our team. That's a good word to use for Jalen Milroe. It's hard to be the quarterback. It's hard to be the quarterback on a team in a program that wins every game. The ball's in his hands a lot. He facilitates a lot of moving parts. There's always a play or two you want back but he stays the course. Him coming back after a few plays in the fourth quarter and making some big third-down throws. Really proud of the way he played tonght. Continued to be resiliant and stay the course.
- I think everyone's aware of our schedule. We beat four top-25 teams throughout the year. When you talk about the schedule week to week it's just a grind. Having to come back every week. The only conference that has to do that is ours. We won five of our last six, playing physical football. We beat some high quality teams. Teams that are out there still playing good ball themselves.
- Proud of the guys. I told the guys we got off on a good start on Wednesday and it led to a day where we're out there playing hard. I'm proud of their resiliency. Our focus was on the right things all week long. We're undefeated at home and that's a big part to do with our fan base. The energy in the stadium was so good every single week. There's a home field advantage that we feel when we're here. Thanks to all the fans for coming out. It's fun to win the Iron Bowl. It's a big deal as everyone knows.
