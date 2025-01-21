Where Alabama Football Finished in the Final AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide's football season came to a disappointing conclusion with a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Crimson Tide finished the year with fewer than 10 wins for the first time since 2007.
The final AP Poll was released on Tuesday after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame in the national championship. Alabama finished the season ranked No. 17 after losing the bowl game, its lowest final ranking since 2007.
Read More: Two Alabama Greats Snubbed From 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class
Alabama finished as the fourth highest ranked SEC team as Texas finished at No.4, Georgia finished at No. 6 and Tennessee finished at No. 9.
AP Poll - January 21, 2025
1. Ohio State, (56), 14-2, 1400
2. Notre Dame, 14-2, 1342
3. Oregon, 13-1, 1255
4. Texas, 13-3, 1211
5. Penn State, 13-3, 1203
6. Georgia, 11-3, 1141
7. Arizona State, 11-3, 1041
8. Boise State, 12-2, 958
9. Tennessee, 10-3, 945
10. Indiana, 11-2, 906
11. Ole Miss, 10-3, 780
12. SMU, 11-3, 721
13. BYU, 11-2, 718
14. Clemson, 10-4, 712
15. Iowa State, 11-3, 594
16. Illinois, 10-3, 533
17. Alabama, 9-4, 415
18. Miami, 10-3, 411
19. South Carolina, 9-4, 405
20. Syracuse, 10-3, 320
21. Army, 12-2, 307
22. Missouri, 10-3, 266
23. UNLV, 11-3, 178
24. Memphis, 11-2, 154
25. Colorado, 9-4, 79
Others Receiving Votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Michigan 36, Kansas State 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1