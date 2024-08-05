Where Alabama Football is Ranked in 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll
For the first time since the 2009 preseason, Alabama football is not in the top three of the preseason Coaches Poll.
The 2024 edition was released Thursday morning, and the Crimson Tide came in at No. 5 in the preseason poll in the first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama finished last season at No. 5 in both the Coaches and AP polls.
Alabama is the third-highest rated SEC team behind Georgia (No. 1) and Texas No. 3). There are nine total SEC teams in the preseason top-25. Alabama has games scheduled against five of these eight teams (Georgia, Missouri, LSU, Tennessee and Oklahoma.)
US LBM Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Georgia (46), 1364
2. Ohio State (7), 1302
3. Oregon, 1228
4. Texas, 1223
5. Alabama, 1077
6. Ole Miss, 1019
7. Notre Dame, 969
8. Michigan, 944
9. Penn State, 889
10. Florida State, 867
11. Missouri, 808,
12. LSU, 742
13. Utah, 665
14. Clemson, 657
15. Tennessee, 621
16. Oklahoma, 609
17. Kansas State, 416
18. Oklahoma State, 359
19. Miami, 292
20. Texas A&M, 273
21. Arizona, 230
22. North Carolina State, 216
23. USC, 199
24. Kansas, 186
25. Iowa, 148
Others receiving votes: Washington 123;Louisville 95;Virginia Tech 64;SMU 47;Memphis 44;Boise State 30;Auburn 25;West Virginia 22;Wisconsin 17;Liberty 15;Iowa State 15;Kentucky 12;Florida 11;South Carolina 10;North Carolina 6;UNLV 5;Maryland 5;UCF 4;Texas Tech 4;UTSA 3;Tulane 2;Texas State 2;Nebraska 2;Colorado 2;Appalachian State 2;Troy 1;Syracuse 1;Miami (OH) 1;James Madison 1;Air Force 1
