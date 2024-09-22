Where Alabama Football Ranks After Week 4
The Alabama Crimson Tide enjoyed the first of two off weeks in the 2024 college football season, but there was still a full slate of games to enjoy in Week 4.
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Utah Utes got the marquee wins of the weekend by beating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on the road respectively, while on the other hand, Missouri escaped Vanderbilt's upset bid to stay unbeaten on the year.
The Crimson Tide stayed with the No. 4 overall ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll and did not earn any first place votes.
The USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 Poll are both released weekly while the College Football Playoff Poll rankings will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Georgia (35), 3-0, 1350
2. Texas (18), 4-0, 1324
3. Ohio State (2), 3-0, 1279
4. Alabama, 3-0, 1185
5. Ole Miss, 4-0, 1145
6. Tennessee, 4-0, 1094
7. Oregon, 3-0, 1016
8. Penn State, 3-0, 967
9. Miami (FL), 4-0, 912
10. Utah, 4-0, 904
11. Missouri, 4-0, 887
12. Michigan, 3-1, 692
13. LSU, 3-1, 632
14. Notre Dame, 3-1. 553
15. Clemson, 2-1, 542
16. USC, 2-1, 520
17. Louisville, 3-0, 509
18. Oklahoma, 3-1, 404
19. Iowa State, 3-0, 386
20. Oklahoma State, 3-1, 326
21. Illinois, 4-0, 307
22. BYU, 4-0, 167
23. UNLV, 3-0, 124
24. Texas A&M, 3-1, 119
25. Kansas State, 3-1, 116
This story will be updated with AP Top 25 Poll.