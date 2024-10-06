Where Alabama is Ranked After Losing to Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama went into Nashville as a 22-point favorite but left the Music City singing the blues as Vanderbilt pulled off a historic upset 40-35 over the Crimson Tide.
Alabama wasn't alone as Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan, Southern Cal, Louisville and UNLV all lost to underdogs, sending the rankings into chaos.
Where does Vanderbilt's biggest win leave the Crimson Tide in the Polls?
The Crimson Tide fell five positions in the USA Today Coaches Poll finding themselves ranked No. 7 in the nation.
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 6
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas, (44), 5-0, 1364
2. Ohio State, (11), 5-0, 1330
3. Oregon, 5-0, 1215
4. Georgia, 4-1, 1174
5. Penn State, 5-0, 1163
6. Miami (FL), 6-0, 1085
7. Alabama, 4-1, 1035
8. Ole Miss, 5-1, 935
9. Tennessee, 4-1, 856
10. LSU, 4-1, 839
11. Clemson, 4-1, 818
12. Notre Dame, 4-1, 807
13. Iowa State, 5-0, 695
14. Texas A&M, 5-1, 564
15. BYU, 5-0, 549
16. Oklahoma, 4-1, 541
17. Utah, 4-1, 479
18. Missouri, 4-1, 473
19. Kansas State, 4-1, 360
20. Indiana, 6-0, 358
21. Michigan, 4-2, 224
22. Boise State, 4-1, 213
23. Illinois, 4-1, 179
24. Pittsburgh, 5-0, 170
25. SMU, 5-1, 123
This story will be updated with the AP Poll.