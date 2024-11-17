Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Dominating Mercer
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated its inferior competition on Saturday, defeating Mercer 52-7 in the second-to-last home game of the year. The result was never in doubt but was the performance enough to move up in the polls?
The Crimson Tide entered the week ranked No. 9 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 Poll. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 BYU both took losses this week, creating room for Alabama to move up.
The Crimson Tide moved up to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 Poll will be released later on Sunday.
Sunday's rankings serve as conversation starters, however, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night. These are the only rankings that will determine who gets in the 12-team CFP.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, 55, 11-0, 1375
2. Ohio State, 9-1, 1316
3. Texas, 9-1, 1263
4. Penn State, 9-1, 1158
5. Indiana, 10-0, 1109
6. Notre Dame, 9-1, 1096
7. Alabama, 8-2, 996
8. Georgia, 8-2, 993
9. Ole Miss, 8-2, 984
10. Miami (FL), 9-1, 847
11. Tennessee, 8-2, 823
12. SM, 9-1, 744
13. Boise State, 9-1, 714
14. Texas A&M, 8-2, 646
15. BYU, 9-1, 633
16. Clemson, 8-2, 569
17. Army, 9-0, 509
18. Colorado, 8-2, 464
19. South Carolina, 7-3, 379
20. Tulane, 9-2, 280
21. Iowa State, 8-2, 268
22. Arizona State, 8-2, 251
23. UNLV, 8-2, 93
24. Memphis, 9-2, 77
25. Kansas State, 7-3, 67
Others Receiving Votes:
Washington State 65, Illinois 56, Missouri 44, Syracuse 18, James Madison 11, Duke 9, Pittsburgh 7, Louisiana 5, Louisville 2, Vanderbilt 1, Sam Houston 1, LSU 1, Colorado State 1.
This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 Poll when it's released.