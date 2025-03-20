Bama Central

Which Alabama Player is Ryan Williams' Super Hero?

The sophomore complimented a teammate that's been fighting a battle of his own.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama sophomore Ryan Williams, now 18-years old, made miraculous plays in 2024, some would even say heroic. Williams was able to move like The Flash, stretch and contort like Mr. Fantastic and showed surprising strength and durability like Spider-Man as a freshman.

Williams looks to continue his superhuman feats in his sophomore season but said a different Alabama player is his personal hero after spring practice on Thursday.

"Jalen Hale is my super hero, in case ya'll were wondering," Williams said. "I'm so proud of him. All of our guys are working hard, but for him to come back how he did, he doesn't know - I'm extremely proud of him and I'm just excited for what the future holds."

Hale appeared in 13 games as a true freshman in 2023 making five receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. He suffered a leg injury last spring and missed the 2024 season rehabbing.

The Crimson Tide lost numerous wide receivers in the offseason to the transfer portal opening up opportunities to contribute alongside veterans Williams and Germie Bernard. Hale was a highly rated wide receiver in the Class of 2023 and could work into a role on the Crimson Tide offense in the fall.

