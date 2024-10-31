Who Tyler Booker Can See Next Filling His Captain Role at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Throughout the season, Alabama football players, head coach Kalen DeBoer and his assistants have been very open about the stellar leadership of left guard and co-captain Tyler Booker.
Booker, who has been at Alabama since he committed from IMG Academy in 2022, reflected on his role as a leader on Thursday.
"I kind if took for granted how many young guys we have on the team because the past two years I've been here there have been a lot of older guys," Booker said. "Javion Cohen, Emil Ekiyor, Darrian Dalcourt. Last year I was with JC [Latham], Seth [McLaughlin], Dalcourt, a lot of older guys in the room, but now that I'm the older guy, I have to teach the younger guys how to be the older guy. Understanding that, I have to push it a little bit with some of the younger guys, but whatever it takes."
Booker explained that the message he's been stressing to the younger players revolves around the Crimson Tide fanbase and "how many people are counting" on them.
"This is a community like no other," Booker said. "That's why it was a no-brainer for me to stay because I love it. I love Alabama so much because of how many people love us, the community and atmosphere you get just walking around the store--everybody's rooting for you. Just think about them because you're playing for them."
Booker's dominance on the field has given him expectations to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, however, this is not set in stone as the left guard hasn't made that decision yet and doesn't need to for quite some time. That being said, he understands his time wearing crimson and white is winding down and he definitively revealed a younger teammate who has learned from Booker's leadership and can fill his vital role in the future.
"[Left tackle] Kadyn [Proctor], for sure," Booker said. "It's hard to see him as a young guy because he's been starting since last year, but I see him [as the successor]. He lets me lead but I see those leadership traits and qualities in him.
"I always encourage him to lead because one day he will be The Guy and I just want him to be prepared for that. He definitely has those qualities and traits, he knows what's right, he knows what's wrong and I'm just very excited to see him continue to step into that role."
Proctor, a former five-star recruit from Centerville, Iowa, has had quite the collegiate journey. He committed to Iowa on June 30, 2022, but following an unofficial visit to Alabama on Dec. 16, 2022, he decommitted from the Hawkeyes and went with the Crimson Tide four days later.
Proctor started throughout his freshman year at Alabama last season, but after legendary head coach Nick Saban retired in January, the left tackle was one of many Tide standouts to enter the transfer portal. He committed to Iowa once again 10 days after Saban's retirement but DeBoer and his new staff were able to change Proctor's mind and bring him back to Alabama in April.
"I started thinking about it that those are friendships that are going to last a long time," Proctor said days before the season kicked off. "I really thought about that, and I missed them. I really feel like this is my home away from home."
"The five out there, I really do believe in us," Proctor said in August. "And that’s how it’s got to be. If you want to be an elite offensive line, you’ve got to believe in yourselves. Obviously, everybody wants to say they’re the best offensive line group in the country, so that’s what I’m gonna say. I’m gonna ride with my guys.”
Since then, Proctor has shined throughout his sophomore year with the Crimson Tide as he's allowed an extremely low amount of pressures and one of Missouri linebacker Johnny Walker Jr.'s sacks last week against Alabama was the first one Proctor's given up all season.
Based on his performance on the field, his belief in the team and the up-and-coming leadership recognition by a co-captain, it's certainly understandable why Booker believes Proctor will fill his role in the future.