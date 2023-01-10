2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class Stellar, but Shows Glaring Problem: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, one each day week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ...

Take 2

Regardless of the sport, no matter the year, hall of fame selections are always wonderful, joyous and controversial, which is never going to change.

Nor should it. Part of the fun of having a designated group celebrating the best of the best is the debate and arguing over who should be included, and why.

However, Monday's announcement for the Class of 2023 demonstrated a major problem with the selection process for the College Football Hall of Fame, one that there may not be an answer for because different players and coaches end their careers at different times.

That process is spelled out at the end, and this is not something I've banged the drum about before regarding the hall. Previously, those were issues were the Alabama Crimson Tide not having enough representation (it ranks 10th in selections, with fewer than half of Notre Dame's numbers — remember, the College Football Hall of Fame was in South Bend, Ind., before relocating to Atlanta), and the First Team All-American requirement.

For the latter, my argument is this: If the two best players in college football history played the same position, and the same years, the second one could conceivably never get in the hall of fame when 1,074 players and 230 coaches will have been inducted by this time next year.

The College Football Hall of Fame disagrees with on that, just like Alabama Sports Hall of Fame doesn't have a provision for a group or team to be enshrined. Consequently, the four football players from Tuscaloosa who died when the Marshall football team’s flight crashed in 1970 can only be considered individually.

Their namers were Joe Hood, Larry Sanders, Robert VanHorn and Freddy Wilson.

My issue with the Class of 2023 boils down to one word, timing.

The most recent Crimson Tide player to go into the Hall was former All-American center Sylvester Croom last year. He, of course, went on to be become the first black football head coach in the Southeastern Conference at Mississippi State, but he was a player under Paul W. "Bear" Bryant.

To say that his induction was overdue would be a huge understatement.

E.J. Junior was the selection before that, in 2020, and he played for Bryant from 1977-80. Before him was, believe it or not, Derrick Thomas, in 2014.

The Hall is so far behind on Crimson Tide players that the only induction from the 1992 national championship team has been Gene Stallings (2010).

One of the two Alabama players nominated and in the selection process this past year was from that team:

Antonio Langham , Alabama-Defensive back-1993 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award … Led Alabama to four postseason berths, highlighted by the 1992 national championship … Three-time All-SEC selection and the Crimson Tide’s all-time leader in career interceptions (19).

, Alabama-Defensive back-1993 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award … Led Alabama to four postseason berths, highlighted by the 1992 national championship … Three-time All-SEC selection and the Crimson Tide’s all-time leader in career interceptions (19). Chris Samuels, Alabama-Offensive tackle-1999 unanimous First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient … Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title … SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner who did not allow a sack the entire 1999 season and blocked for 1,000-yard rusher Shaun Alexander.

Fast-forward to Monday and follow along with my reaction to some of the names in this year's class, especially of those who were playing when Nick Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007.

Tim Tebow. Ok, won the Heisman Trophy, came close to winning another and had Florida on the verge of a dynasty until Alabama ended the Gators' title hopes in 2009.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly. He was at Boston College until 2011, but the tackling machine was a great college player.

LaMichael James and Jeremy Maclin.

Um, already?

Eric Berry.

Seriously?

Don't get me wrong here, Berry was an outstanding player. Yes, he should be in the College Football Hall of Fame. As a safety he won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2009 as the nation's top defensive back, and he was absolutely, positively deserving of the honor.

The fifth-overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft by Kansas City, Berry played with the Chiefs until 2018, making five Pro Bowl appearances and earning First Team All-Pro honors three times. After being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014, Berry was named the 2015 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

What one did in the NFL isn't supposed the part of the selection process, but I'll even grant that part of his resume. The guy was that good.

Here's my problem. Lane Kiffin, from his one year at Tennessee, has more players in the Hall of Fame than Saban at Alabama.

That's just not right.

CFHOF: Class of 2023

PLAYERS

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

– DB, Tennessee (2007-09) Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

– QB, Kansas State (1997-98) Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

– RB, Southern California (2003-05) Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

– DE, Syracuse (1998-2001) Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

– OT, Iowa (2000-03) LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

– RB, Oregon (2009-11) Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

– LB, Texas (2001-04) Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

– DT, Montana State (1971-73) Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)

– LB, Boston College (2009-11) Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

– WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08) Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

– WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989) Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

– OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01) Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

– DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99) Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

– LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990) Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

– QB, Florida (2006-09) Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

– DB, Wisconsin (1988-91) Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

– RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01) DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

COACHES

Monte Cater – 275-117-2 (70.1 percent); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017)

– 275-117-2 (70.1 percent); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017) Paul Johnson – 189-99-0 (65.6 percent); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

– 189-99-0 (65.6 percent); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18) Roy Kramer – 83-32-2 (71.8 percent); Central Michigan (1967-77)

– 83-32-2 (71.8 percent); Central Michigan (1967-77) Mark Richt – 171-64-0 (72.8 percent); Georgia (2001-15), Miami [FL] (2016-18)

First and foremost, a player must have received First Team All-America recognition by a selector recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams. A player becomes eligible for consideration by the NFF's Honors Court 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played. While each nominee's football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether or not the candidate earned a college degree. Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50* years. For example, to be eligible for the 2023 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1973 or thereafter. In addition, current professional players and/or coaches are not eligible until retirement. A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years old. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage. Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate's collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

* Players who do not comply with the 50-year rule may still be eligible for consideration by the Football Bowl Subdivision and Divisional Veterans Committees. Veterans Committee candidates must still meet First Team All-American requirement.

See Also:

Take 1: For First Time in CFP era, Champion Didn't Have to go Through Alabama

2023 Alabama Crimson Tide Eligibility Tracker

Keeping Track of Which Alabama Players Have Declared for 2023 NFL Draft

2022-23 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Transfer Tracker