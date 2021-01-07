Alabama Awards Tracker: As the Bryant Museum Once Boasted: So Many Trophies, So Little Space

Before Nick Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide’s individual honors on a national level were few and far between.

No one had won a Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award or Walter Camp Award for player of the year, nor a Chuck Bendarik or Bronko Naguski trophy for defensive player of the year.

Of the 25 major college football awards that ESPN.com listed on its awards page, just five had been won by a Crimson Tide player.

A decade later the reverse was true. There were only five awards an Alabama player had never won: Davey O’Brien (quarterback), John Mackey (tight end), Lou Groza (kicker), Ray Guy (punter) and Paul Hornung (most versatile), which had only been around since 2010.

Alabama had won so many trophies during that the display cases on the second floor of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility had seemingly been in a constant state of expansion. Just when the workers finished and had everything just the way they wanted someone would win another one.

Consequently, prior to the start of the 2018 season, Alabama opened up a new recruiting area in the Mal Moore Athletic Center, with one long wall dedicated national honors. Much like the way a lot of college football programs have a display with NFL helmets, and each player from the program who once played for that team listed, Alabama had trophies with all of its winners under Saban.

They included:

Add the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line in 2015 and one could take all of the trophies and play a game of checkers on a very, very large board (especially since the Moore weighed approximately 350 pounds. It took an offensive line to move).

Throw in some coaching honors and the Disney Spirit Award for overcoming adversity following the 2011 tornado and you’d have enough pieces to play chess.

That’s unparalleled in college football history.

Alabama was winning so many trophies that The Paul W. Bryant Museum had a little fun with a promotional video called “So many trophies, so little space,” that joked some were being used as paper weights and door stops.

Nevertheless, two awards stood out during Saban's tenure: the Outland Trophy and the Dick Butkus Award. Four Crimson Tide players had won the former, three the latter.

“It was fun,” left tackle Cam Robinson said in 2016. “That was my first time doing anything kind of like that. When it comes to the Outland, that was tremendous.

“I didn’t know if I would win it or not. I couldn’t put it into words, but I wasn’t surprised. It was a great honor, it was shocking, it was hard to fathom … it’s hard to put into words.”

Excellence at linebacker had become a Crimson Tide trademark under Saban. Alabama had a consensus All-American at the position six times (four unanimous), easily topping the nation.

Alabama also boasted Thomas, Bennett, Lee Roy Jordan and Woodrow Lowe in the College Football Hall of Fame, a foursome that could stand with any program’s heritage at linebacker

“It was an honor to win that award,” said 2016 Butkus recipient Foster. “That's Dick Butkus, like a hard hitter — or a hard-head knocker.”

Allen became the third player under Saban to win so much hardware that he couldn’t hold all at once, joining offensive lineman Barrett Jones and running back Derrick Henry. Tua Tagovailoa was beginning to have the problem as well in 2018.

In addition to the Bednarik and Nagurski honors, Allen also snared the Ted Hendricks Award as the game’s best defensive end, and the Rotary Lombardi Award as best lineman.

“He has a lot of great attributes as a player,” Saban said about Allen when he got Heisman buzz despite being a defensive player. “I think he would be a great candidate for it."

Going back to those numerous major awards, Alabama’s coaches had also won few. Before moving on to be head coaches, defensive coordinator Kirby Smart won the Frank Broyles Award as the game’s best assistant coach in 2009, and offensive coordinator Mike Locksley won in 2018.

Saban was named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2018, won the George Munger Award in 2016 and was the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2014. The only coach of the year award Saban won during a national championship season at Alabama was the Bobby Bowden Award, which has since been discontinued.

Note: This story will be updated after the 2020-21 hardware haul

2020 Awards

Frank Broyles Award (top assistant coach): Steve Sarkisian

Joe Moore Award (outstanding offensive line unit): Alabama

Heisman Trophy: DeVonta Smith

Paul Hornung Award (most versatile): DeVonta Smith

Johnny Unites Golden Arm Award (best four-year quarterback): Mac Jones

Alabama and the Heisman Trophy

Top Finishers for Crimson Tide

Place, Name, Position, Year

National Awards

Heisman Trophy

Collegiate Player of the Year

2009 Mark Ingram (RB)

2015 Derrick Henry (RB)

2020 DeVonta Smith (WR)

Chuck Bednarik Award

Defensive Player of the Year

2016 Jonathan Allen (DL)

2017 Minkah Fitzpatrick (CB)

Fred Biletnikoff Award

Outstanding Wide Receiver

2014 Amari Cooper

2018 Jerry Jeudy

Butkus Award

Outstanding Linebacker

1988 Derrick Thomas

2009 Rolando McClain

2013 C.J. Mosley

2016 Reuben Foster

Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

National Player of the Year

2016 Jonathan Allen

2018 Tua Tagovailoa

William Campbell Trophy

National Football Student-Athlete of the Year

2012 Barrett Jones

Disney Spirit Award

Most Inspirational Player or Team

2011 Alabama Football Team (accepted by Carson Tinker)

Ted Hendricks Award

Best Defensive End

2015 Derrick Henry

Paul Hornung Award

Most versatile

2020 DeVonta Smith

Lombardi Award

Outstanding Player (From 1970-2015, the Lombardi Award was presented to the nation’s outstanding lineman/linebacker)

1986 Cornelius Bennett (LB)

2016 Jonathan Allen (DL)

Lott Trophy

Top Defensive Player

2005 DeMeco Ryans (LB)

Maxwell Award

Collegiate Player of the Year

2013 AJ McCarron (QB)

2015 Derrick Henry (RB)

2018 Tua Tagovailoa (QB)

Joe Moore Award

Best Offensive Line Unit

2015 Alabama Offensive Line

2020 Alabama Offensive Line

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Defensive Player of the Year

2016 Jonathan Allen (DL)

Outland Trophy

Outstanding Interior Lineman

1999 Chris Samuels (OT)

2008 Andre Smith (OT)

2011 Barrett Jones (OT)

2016 Cam Robinson(OT)

2018 Quinnen Williams (DL)

Polynesian Award

Outstanding Polynesian

2018 Tua Tagovailoa (QB)

2019 Tua Tagovailoa (QB)

Rimington Trophy

Outstanding Center

2012 Barrett Jones

2015 Ryan Kelly

Jim Thorpe Award

Best Defensive Back

1993 Antonio Langham (CB)

2017 Minkah Fitzpatrick (CB)

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm

Outstanding Senior Quarterback

1994 Jay Barker

2013 AJ McCarron

2020 Mac Jones

Doak Walker Award

Outstanding Running Back

2011 Trent Richardson

2015 Derrick Henry

Wuerffel Trophy

Community Service

2011 Barrett Jones (OT)

AFCA Ernie Davis Award

1966 Steve Sloan (QB)

1972 Johnny Musso (HB)

Hitachi/CFA Scholar-Athlete Team

1995 Shannon Brown (DT)

AFCA Coach of the Year

American Football Coaches Association

1961 Paul W. Bryant

1971 Paul W. Bryant

1973 Paul W. Bryant

1992 Gene Stallings

Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Football Writers Association of America

1992 Gene Stallings

2008 Nick Saban

National Coach of the Year

1961 Paul W. Bryant (AFCA)

1971 Paul W. Bryant (AFCA)

1973 Paul W. Bryant (AFCA)

1989 Bill Curry (Dodd)

1992 Gene Stallings (Bryant, AFCA. FWAA,

Camp, Munger)

2008 Nick Saban (ESPN, AP, FWAA, Sporting News,

Camp, Liberty Mutual)

2009 Nick Saban (Bowden)

2011 Nick Saban (Bowden)

2012 Nick Saban (Bowden)

2014 Nick Saban (Dodd)

AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year

2012 Kirby Smart

Frank Broyles Award

Assistant Coach of the Year

2009 Kirby Smart

2018 Mike Locksley

2020 Steve Sarkisian

SEC Player of the Year

1939 Dixie Howell (TB)

1945 Harry Gilmer (TB)

1961 Pat Trammell (QB)

1965 Steve Sloan (QB)

1971 Johnny Musso (TB)

1972 Terry Davis (QB)

1986 Cornelius Bennett (LB)

1994 Jay Barker (QB)

1998 Shaun Alexander (TB)

Associated Press SEC Newcomer of the Year

2016 Jalen Hurts (QB)

SEC Freshman of the Year

2016 Jalen Hurts (QB)

2018 Jaylen Waddle (WR)

SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2011 Trent Richardson (RB)

2014 Amari Cooper (WR)

2015 Derrick Henry (RB)

2016 Jalen Hurts (QB)

2018 Tua Tagovailoa (QB)

2020 DeVonta Smith (WR)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2005 DeMeco Ryans (LB)

2009 Rolando McClain (LB)

2013 C.J. Mosley (LB)

2015 Reggie Ragland (LB)

2016 Jonathan Allen (DL)

2020 Patrick Surtain II (DB)

SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

2009 Javier Arenas (RS)

2013 Christion Jones (RS)

SEC Athlete of the Year

1987 Cornelius Bennett (LB)

Jacobs Blocking Trophy

SEC’s Outstanding Blocker

1935 Riley Smith (QB)

1937 Leroy Monsky (G)

1946 Hal Self (QB)

1949 Butch Avinger (QB)

1950 Butch Avinger (QB)

1961 Billy Neighbors (T)

1962 Butch Wilson (B)

1966 Cecil Dowdy (T)

1972 John Hannah (G)

1973 Buddy Brown (G)

1974 Sylvester Croom (C)

1977 Bob Cryder (G)

1979 Dwight Stephenson (C)

1986 Wes Neighbors (C)

1988 Howard Cross (TE)

1993 Tobie Sheils (C)

1999 Chris Samuels (OT)

2004 Wesley Britt (OT)

2007 Andre Smith (OT)

2011 Barrett Jones (OT)

2015 Ryan Kelly (C)

2016 Cam Robinson (OT)

2018 Jonah Williams (OL)

2020 Landon Dickerson/Alex Leatherwood (OL)

SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2010 Greg McElroy (QB)

2011 Barrett Jones (OT)

2012 Barrett Jones (C)

2015 Ryan Kelly (C)

2018 Hale Hentges (TE)

2020 Mac Jones (QB)

SEC Coach of the Year

Voted by league coaches

1945 Frank Thomas

1952 Harold Drew

1961 Paul W. Bryant

1964 Paul W. Bryant

1971 Paul W. Bryant

1973 Paul W. Bryant

1974 Paul W. Bryant

1977 Paul W. Bryant

1979 Paul W. Bryant

1981 Paul W. Bryant

1989 Bill Curry

1992 Gene Stallings

1999 Mike DuBose

2008 Nick Saban

2009 Nick Saban

2016 Nick Saban

2020 Nick Saban

Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year

1959 Paul W. Bryant

1961 Paul W. Bryant

1964 Paul W. Bryant

1965 Paul W. Bryant

1971 Paul W. Bryant

1973 Paul W. Bryant

1978 Paul W. Bryant

1979 Paul W. Bryant

1981 Paul W. Bryant

1989 Bill Curry

1992 Gene Stallings

1999 Mike DuBose

2009 Nick Saban

2016 Nick Saban

UPI SEC Coach of the Year

1961 Paul W. Bryant

1964 Paul W. Bryant

1965 Paul W. Bryant

1971 Paul W. Bryant

1973 Paul W. Bryant

1974 Paul W. Bryant

1977 Paul W. Bryant

1978 Paul W. Bryant

1979 Paul W. Bryant

1981 Paul W. Bryant

1987 Bill Curry

1989 Bill Curry

