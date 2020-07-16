Throwback Thursday: Alabama Basketball 1976-77

In 1976-77, Alabama men's basketball was coming off a 23-5 season, including a 12-0 home slate, and had appeared in the NCAA Tournament the previous year.

Needless to say, expectations were high.

Seniors Rickey Brown, T.R. Dunn and Don Bowerman led the Crimson Tide and were joined by juniors Leroy Russell and Anthony Murray, sophomore Reggie King and freshman Robert Scott.

King ending up having a huge season. The 6-6 forward ended up leading the team by averaging a double-double, with 18.1 points and 10.8 rebounds. He and Dunn and McCord all went on to play in the NBA.

Brown, a 6-8 center, averaged 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, while Dunn, a senior guard, was right behind him at 13.1 points and 7.1 boards.

Murray led in assists with 3.5.

Alabama did not disappoint as the Crimson Tide won its first 14 games in route to a 25-6 record, 11-0 in Tuscaloosa.

It was ranked as high as No. 3 nationally and finished No. 11.

The regular season losses were to No. 14 Tennessee twice and No. 2 Kentucky twice.

Finishing third in the SEC, Alabama played in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). After winning its first two games against Memphis and Virginia Tech, the Crimson Tide lost to Houston in the semifinals and to Villanova in the consolation game in New York.