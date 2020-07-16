Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Basketball 1976-77

J. Bank

In 1976-77, Alabama men's basketball was coming off a 23-5 season, including a 12-0 home slate, and had appeared in the NCAA Tournament the previous year. 

Needless to say, expectations were high. 

1976-77 Alabama basketball media guide
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Seniors Rickey Brown, T.R. Dunn and Don Bowerman led the Crimson Tide and were joined by juniors Leroy Russell and Anthony Murray, sophomore Reggie King and freshman Robert Scott.

King ending up having a huge season. The 6-6 forward ended up leading the team by averaging a double-double, with 18.1 points and 10.8 rebounds. He and Dunn and McCord all went on to play in the NBA.

Brown, a 6-8 center, averaged 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, while Dunn, a senior guard, was right behind him at 13.1 points and 7.1 boards. 

Murray led in assists with 3.5. 

scan (3)

Alabama did not disappoint as the Crimson Tide won its first 14 games in route to a 25-6 record, 11-0 in Tuscaloosa. 

It was ranked as high as No. 3 nationally and finished No. 11. 

The regular season losses were to No. 14 Tennessee twice and No. 2 Kentucky twice.

Finishing third in the SEC, Alabama played in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). After winning its first two games against Memphis and Virginia Tech, the Crimson Tide lost to Houston in the semifinals and to Villanova in the consolation game in New York.

C.M. Newton
Courtesy Jimmy Bank
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Both pass catchers project as high 2021 NFL draft picks

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Najee Harris Named to 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List

Harris is one of 76 running backs in the country up for the award

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 16, 2020

Your daily briefing for what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama RB Derrick Henry Lands Contract Extension with Tennessee Titans

Henry will get $25.5 million guaranteed over the next four years

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz Makes Media Days-Like Winning Comment about Nick Saban

The Best of SI features a comment about Nick Saban that would normally win over media days, college football's biggest concerns and Shaquille O'Neal lends a big hand

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football Might Replace USC with Another Opponent According to Greg Sankey

The SEC commissioner appeared on Outkick the Coverage to discuss the upcoming football season with Clay Travis

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

What Food Would You Go Into Quarantine Over?

The Best of SI touches on the debates over masks and nicknames, and wants to know what food you would risk being quarantined over

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 2015 Georgia

Richt's Final Team Lived To Regret Smack Talk

Cary L. Clark

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Letgo the Eggo, Bro

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Four-Star LB Kendrick Blackshire Joining Alabama’s 2021 Recruiting Class

The Lone Star State native becomes the Crimson Tide's third linebacker commit this cycle

Tyler Martin

by

lindaclark