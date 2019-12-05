Alabama Basketball Has Beaten a No. 1 Team

Bama Central
Stephen F. Austin visits Alabama at Coleman Coliseum on Friday night (7 p.m. CT,  SEC Network+). Last week it beat No. 1 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.  

In 1983, Alabama went to Pauley Pavillion to play No. 1 UCLA, and the 10-6 Crimson Tide came away with a 70-67 upset victory.  

Alabama never trailed in the game and led by as many as 16 points. Despite that, UCLA rallied back to tie the game. 

The Crimson Tide was stalling for a final shot when Rod Foster intentionally fouled Mike Davis. After Davis hit two free throws, Foster missed a 15-foot jumper and Alabama got the rebound. The Bruins fouled Buck Johnson, who connected on one free throw for the final margin. 

The Crimson Tide players wore black patches on their left shoulders in memory of Coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, the former Alabama football coach who died three days prior to the game. 

ucla3
Bobby Lee Hurt, Mike Davis and Buck Johnson watch Ennis Whatley shoot a free throw.Jimmy Bank/BamaCentral
ucla2
Ennis Whatley with the ball guarded by Rod Foster.&nbsp;&nbsp;Jimmy Bank/BamaCentral
ucla6
Alabama's roster at the UCLA game.Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank
ucla5
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank
