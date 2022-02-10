Alabama Crimson Tide has a Strong History of Players in the Super Bowl

Heading into Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams, 47 former Crimson Tide players have participated in 38 Super Bowls.

Depending on what happens on Sunday, the Alabama football program could see its 50th player participate in a Super Bowl.

The Crimson Tide has four former players on the rosters for Super LVI in Los Angeles, including two starters. Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson figures to see plenty of Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams in the trenches.

But after that it could depend on whether Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis or Bengals defensive lineman Damion Square is active.

Square spent the season with the Raiders, and had three tackles (one for a loss) for the in their Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Bengals on Jan. 15. When the Raiders lost, his practice squad contract expired, making him a free agent.

Ten days later, he was signed to the Bengals practice squad, and on January 30 promoted to the regular roster.

That's how Square became the first player in NFL history to play for two teams in one postseason.

Alabama's history with the Super Bowl has had a profound impact on the game, including the MVP of Super Bowls I, II and III having all played for the Crimson Tide.

Bart Starr, who lettered from 1952-55, played in the league’s first two championship games, quarterbacked the Green Bay Packers. Joe Namath, who lettered at Alabama from 1962-64, was the MVP of Super Bowl III, leading the New York Jets to victory.

Cornelius Bennett (1983-86) has played in the most Super Bowls, having appeared in five, four times with the Buffalo Bills and once with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), Larry Roberts (1982-85), Jeff Rutledge (1975-78) and Bart Starr (1952-55) have each won two Super Bowl rings, tying for the most by a former Alabama player.

But not everyone who has a ring played in the game.

For example, Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard and Kansas City wide receiver Gehrig Dieter helped their teams reach Super Bowl LV, won by the Buccaneers, but did not play in the game. Howard was on the injured list with a season-ending Achilles injury, and Dieter was on the Chiefs' practice squad.

Overall, 47 former Crimson Tide players have participated in 38 Super Bowls heading into the Rams vs. the Bengals on Sunday.

Here's the breakdown of everyone who was on his teams' active roster for the Super Bowl:

Crimson Tide Players in the Super Bowl Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10 Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers *

Steve Wright (1962-64), Green Bay Packers In what was originally called the “AFL-NFL World Championship,” Starr propelled the Packers to a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs. Completing 16 of 23 attempts, Starr amassed 250 yards through the air to go along with three passing touchdowns. Starr connected with reserve wide receiver Max McGee, whose one-armed first-quarter touchdown reception is one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history, seven times for 138 yards. Super Bowl II: Packers 33, Raiders 14 Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers * Guiding Green Bay to its second Su- per Bowl win in a row (and third consecutive NFL championship), Starr's star shone the brightest in the second half. The high-powered Green Bay of- fense rattled off 17 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Raiders for a 33-14 victory. Starr completed 13 of his 24 pass- es, including a 62-yard scoring strike to Boyd Dowler. Super Bowl III: Jets 16, Colts 7 Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports ( Paul Crane (1963-65), New York Jets

Joe Namath (1962-64), New York Jets *

Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts In a game that will be forever remembered because of Namath's “guarantee” of victory, the Jets toppled the seemingly unbeatable Balti- more Colts by a score of 16-7. Even future Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas could not spark a second half comeback by Baltimore. Because of Namath's leadership (and five Baltimore turnovers), the Jets se- cured the first victory for the AFL in the young history of the Super Bowl. “Broadway Joe” completed 17- of-28 for 206 yards passing. Super Bowl V: Colts 16, Cowboys 13 Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Dennis Homan (1965-67), Dallas Cowboys

Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys

Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts Jordan had a forced fumble that led to a Cowboys touchdown. Super Bowl VI: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3 Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl X: Steelers 21, Cowboys 17 Dallas Cowboys Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XI: Raiders 32, Vikings 14 Sports Illustrated Kenny Stabler (1965-67), Oakland Raiders Stabler was 12-for-19 for 180 yards and one touchdown. His top target, Fred Biletnikoff, was named game MVP. Biletnikoff's numbers weren't overwhelming (four catches, 79 yards), but three of those receptions set up short touchdowns. Super Bowl XIV: Steelers 31, Rams 19 Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl VI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21 Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Johnny Davis (1975-77), San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl XVII Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins

Wilbur Jackson (1971-73), Washington Redskins

Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins

Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins

Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins Super Bowl XVII was dedicated to University of Alabama coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, who had died four days earlier. A moment of silence was held in his memory during the pregame ceremonies. Dolphins Tony Nathan, Dwight Stephenson, Bob Baumhower and Don McNeal were All-Americans for Bryant at Alabama, and Redskins reserve running back Wilbur Jackson was the first African-American to earn a football scholarship to Alabama. Nathan had seven carries for 26 yards in the game. Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders 38, Redskins 9 Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Charley Hannah (1974-76), Los Angeles Raiders Hannah was a starting guard on the offense that totaled 385 offensive yards in the blowout win. Raiders running back Marcus Allen carried the ball 20 times for a then-record total of 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a then-record 74-yard run in the third quarter. Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16 Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins

Joe Carter (1980-83), Miami Dolphins

Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins

Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins

Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins Nathan had 10 receptions for 83 yards, but was also the Dolphins leading rusher with 18 yards. Super Bowl XX: Patriots 46, Bears 10 David Boss-USA TODAY Sports John Hannah (1970-72), New England Patriots Super Bowl XXI: Giants 39, Broncos 20 Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Robbie Jones (1979-82), New York Giants

Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), New York Giants The Giants were trailing 10-9 in the third quarter, when backup quarterback Jeff Rutledge entered the game to be the third blacking back on a punt along with Maurice Carthon and Lee Rouson. When the Broncos all but ignored him, Rutledge moved under center while punter Sean Landeta lined up wide, and Carthon and Rouson moved to be a split back set behind him. Rutledge then took the snap from center and ran a quarterback sneak to the New York 48-yard line for a first down. New York went on to cap the drive with a touchdown, and scored on its next four possessions as well while outscoring the Broncos 30-10 during the second half. Super Bowl XXII: Redskins 42, Broncos 10 Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Jeremiah Castille (1979-82), Denver Broncos Castille's interception was one of the few bright spots for the Broncos, who jumped out to a 10-0 lead only to give up 42 unanswered points including 25 in the second quarter. Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20, Bengals 16 Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Emmanuel King (1982-84), Cincinnati Bengals

Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers Roberts started at left defensive end and was credited with three tackles. Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55, Broncis 10 USA TODAY Sports Bobby Humphrey (1985-88), Denver Broncos

Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers Humphrey was Denver's leading rusher and receiver, with 61 rushing yards and three receptions for 38 yards. Roberts was credited with a sack. Super Bowl XXV: Giants 20, Bills 19 USA TODAY Sports Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills

Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants Cross finished with four catches for 39 yards. Bennett did tackle him at the end of a 7-yard gain. Super Bowl XXVI: Redskins 37, Bills 24 Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills

Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills

Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Washington Redskins Buffalo played Bennett close to the line of scrimmage on nearly every play, primarily to stop the run. He and Darryl Talley combined for 13 tackles, while the Bills' defense held Kansas City to 77 yards on the ground. Bennett was also in on a sack and had three tackles for a loss. Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys 52, Bills 17 Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills

Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills The Cowboys scored 35 points off of a Super Bowl-record nine Buffalo turnovers, including three first half touchdowns. Super Bowl: Cowboys 30, Bills 13 James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills

Derrick Lassic (1989-92), Dallas Cowboys

Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys 27, Steelers 17 Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK Sherman Williams (1991-94), Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XXXIII: Broncos 34, Falcons 19 USA TODAY Sports Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Atlanta Falcons Bennett played in his fifth Super Bowl and took his fifth loss. Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens 34, Giants 7 USA Today Photo Network Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants

Cornelius Griffin (1998-99), New York Giants Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21 Alonzo Ephraim (2000-02), Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl XL: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10 John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Shaun Alexander (1996-99), Seattle Seahawks

Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers

Cornelius Wortham (2000-04), Seattle Seahawks Alexander, the league MVP after tallying 1,880 rushing yards and scoring an NFL-record 28 touchdowns, finished with 95 rushing yards on 20 carries. ... Townsend had key sack to help close out the victory, Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23 Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers

Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl XLIV: Saints 31, Colts 17 John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Roman Harper (2002-05), New Orleans Saints Harper was credited with seven tackles and a forced fumble. Super Bowl XLV: Packers 31, Steelers 25 Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers

Charlie Peprah (2002-05), Green Bay Packers Peprah, a safety, led the Packers defense with 10 tackles. ... Madison had two tackles for the Steelers. Super Bowl XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17 Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Mark Anderson (2002-05), New England Patriots

Brandon Deaderick (2006-09), New England Patriots Anderson was credited with 1.5 sacks and five tackles overall. ... Deaderick also had a sack. Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31 Sports Illustrated Terrence Cody (2008-09), Baltimore Ravens

Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), Baltimore Ravens Upshaw forced a fumble from running back LaMichael James, with teammate Arthur Jones recovering at the Ravens' 25-yard line. Baltimore subsequently drove 75 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. Upshaw finished with five tackles including one for a loss. ... Cody was in on one tackle. Play was interrupted for 34 minutes because of a 22-minute partial power outage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks Carpenter started at left guard. The Seahawks had a 135-27 edge on the ground, and 341-306 in total yards. Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks

Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots On first down at the New England 5-yard line with 1:05 left in regulation, Hightower arguably had the stop of the game, tackling running back Marshawn Lynch at the 1. Seattle ran the clock down to 26 seconds before snapping the ball, with Jermaine Kearse set to run a pick on Malcolm Butler and Russell Wilson looking to throw a quick slant to Ricardo Lockette over the middle. But Brandon Browner blocked Kearse at the line of scrimmage, and when Wilson threw the ball Butler made read the play and made the game-saving interception. ... Hightower was credited with five tackles. ... James Carpenter started at left guard. Super Bowl L: Broncos 24, Panthers 10 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Roman Harper (2002-05), Carolina Panthers

Evan Mathis (2001-04), Denver Broncos Mathis started at left guard. ... Harper was credited with two tackles. Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Patriots 28 Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots

Julio Jones (2008-10), Atlanta Falcons

Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), New England Patriots Jones was Atlanta's leading receiver with four receptions for 87 yards, including his acrobatic 27-yard sideline catch that some consider maybe the best in Super Bowl history, Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Chance Warmack (2009-12), Philadelphia Eagles New England linebacker Dont'a Hightower missed the title game due to a torn pectoral muscle. Super Bowl LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3 Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Mark Barron (2008-11), Los Angeles Rams

Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots Hightower had two sacks, the second of which knocked the Rams out of field-goal range and may have been the turning point of the game. He also had two pressures, and a pass breakup that he almost snared for an interception. ... Barron was second on the rams in tackles with eight. ... Barron and Hightower are cousins. Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, Rams 20 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Reggie Ragland (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs Ragland started at interior linebacker and was credited with two tackles.

Alabama in the Super Bowl (Alphabetically)

Player (Years at Alabama), NFL Team, Super Bowl

Shaun Alexander (1996-99), Seattle Seahawks, XL - Feb. 5, 2006 Mark Anderson (2002-05), Chicago Bears, XLI - Feb. 4, 2007; New England Patriots, XLVI - Feb. 5, 2012 Mark Barron (2008-11), Los Angeles Rams, LIII - Feb. 3, 2019 Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983; XIX - Jan. 20, 1985 Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills, XXV - Jan 27, 1991; XXVI - Jan. 26, 1992; XXVII - Jan. 31, 1993; XXVIII - Jan. 30, 1994; Atlanta Falcons, XXXIII - Jan. 31, 1999 James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks, XLVIII - Feb. 2, 2014; XLIX - Feb. 1, 2015 Joe Carter (1980-83), Miami Dolphins, XIX - Jan. 20, 1985 Jeremiah Castille (1979-82), XXII - Jan. 31, 1988 Terrence Cody (2008-09), Baltimore Ravens, XLVII - Feb. 3, 2013 Paul Crane (1963-65), New York Jets, III - Jan. 12, 1969 Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants, XXV - Jan. 27, 1991, XXXV - Jan. 28, 2001 Johnny Davis (1975-77), San Francisco 49ers, XVI - Jan. 24, 1982 Brandon Deaderick (2006-09), New England Patriots. XLVI - Feb. 5, 2012 Alonzo Ephraim (2000-02), Philadelphia Eagles, XXXIX - Feb. 6, 2005 Cornelius Griffin (1998-99), New York Giants, XXXV - Jan. 28, 2001 Charley Hannah (1974-76), Los Angeles Raiders, XVIII - Jan. 22, 1984 John Hannah (1970-72), New England Patriots, XX - Jan. 26, 1986 Roman Harper (2002-05), New Orleans Saints, XLIV - Feb. 6, 2010; Carolina Panthers, L - Feb. 7, 2016 Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots, XLIX - Feb. 1, 2015; LI - Feb. 5, 2017; LIII - Feb. 3, 2019 Dennis Homan (1965-67), Dallas Cowboys, V - Jan. 17, 1971 Bobby Humphrey (1985-88), Denver Broncos, XXIV - Jan. 28, 1990 Wilbur Jackson (1971-73), Washington Redskins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983 Julio Jones (2008-10), Atlanta Falcons, LI - Feb. 5, 2017 Robbie Jones (1979-82), New York Giants, XXI - Jan. 25, 1987 Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys, V - Jan. 17, 1971; VI - Jan. 16, 1972;.X - Jan. 18, 1976 Emmanuel King (1982-84), Cincinnati Bengals, XXIII - Jan. 22, 1989 Derrick Lassic (1989-92), Dallas Cowboys, XXVIII - Jan. 30, 1994 (DNP) Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers, XLIII - Feb. 1, 2009; XLV - Feb. 6, 2011 Evan Mathis (2001-04), Denver Broncos, L, Feb. 7, 2016 Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983l XIX - Jan. 20, 1985 Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills, XXVI - Jan. 26, 1992; XXVII - Jan. 31, 1993; XXVIII - Jan. 30, 1994 Joe Namath (1962-64), New York Jets, * III - Jan. 12, 1969 Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983; XIX - Jan. 20, 1985 Charlie Peprah (2002-05), Green Bay Packers, XLV - Feb. 6, 2011 Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts, III - Jan. 12, 1969; V - Jan. 17, 1971 Reggie Ragland (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs, LIV - Feb. 2, 2020 Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers, XXIII - Jan. 22, 1989; XXIV - Jan. 28, 1990 Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Los Angeles Rams, XIV - Jan. 20, 1980; New York Giants, XXI - Jan. 25, 1987; Washington Redskins, XXVI - Jan. 26, 1992 Kenny Stabler (1965-67), Oakland Raiders, XI - Jan. 9, 1977 Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers, * I - Jan. 15, 1967; * II - Jan. 14, 1968 Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983; XIX - Jan. 20, 1985 Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers, XL - Feb. 5, 2006; XLIII - Feb. 1, 2009 Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), Baltimore Ravens, XLVII - Feb. 3, 2013; New England Patriots, LI - Feb. 5, 2017 Chance Warmack (2009-12), Philadelphia Eagles, LII - Feb. 4, 2018 Sherman Williams (1991-94), Dallas Cowboys, XXX - Jan. 28, 1996 Cornelius Wortham (2000-04), Seattle Seahawks, XL - Feb. 5, 2006 Steve Wright (1962-64), Green Bay Packers, I - Jan. 15, 1967; II - Jan. 14, 1968 (DNP)

*Super Bowl MVP; DNP = Was active, but did not play in the game.