Alabama Crimson Tide has a Strong History of Players in the Super Bowl

Heading into Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams, 47 former Crimson Tide players have participated in 38 Super Bowls.

Depending on what happens on Sunday, the Alabama football program could see its 50th player participate in a Super Bowl. 

The Crimson Tide has four former players on the rosters for Super LVI in Los Angeles, including two starters. Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson figures to see plenty of Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams in the trenches. 

But after that it could depend on whether Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis or Bengals defensive lineman Damion Square is active. 

Square spent the season with the Raiders, and had three tackles (one for a loss) for the in their Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Bengals on Jan. 15. When the Raiders lost, his practice squad contract expired, making him a free agent. 

Ten days later, he was signed to the Bengals practice squad, and on January 30 promoted to the regular roster. 

That's how Square became the first player in NFL history to play for two teams in one postseason.

Alabama's history with the Super Bowl has had a profound impact on the game, including the MVP of Super Bowls I, II and III having all played for the Crimson Tide. 

Bart Starr, who lettered from 1952-55, played in the league’s first two championship games, quarterbacked the Green Bay Packers. Joe Namath, who lettered at Alabama from 1962-64, was the MVP of Super Bowl III, leading the New York Jets to victory. 

Cornelius Bennett (1983-86) has played in the most Super Bowls, having appeared in five, four times with the Buffalo Bills and once with the Atlanta Falcons. 

Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), Larry Roberts (1982-85), Jeff Rutledge (1975-78) and Bart Starr (1952-55) have each won two Super Bowl rings, tying for the most by a former Alabama player. 

But not everyone who has a ring played in the game. 

For example, Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard and Kansas City wide receiver Gehrig Dieter helped their teams reach Super Bowl LV, won by the Buccaneers, but did not play in the game. Howard was on the injured list with a season-ending Achilles injury, and Dieter was on the Chiefs' practice squad. 

Overall, 47 former Crimson Tide players have participated in 38 Super Bowls heading into the Rams vs. the Bengals on Sunday. 

Here's the breakdown of everyone who was on his teams' active roster for the Super Bowl:

Crimson Tide Players in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr in action during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Coliseum against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers * 
  • Steve Wright (1962-64), Green Bay Packers

In what was originally called the “AFL-NFL World Championship,” Starr propelled the Packers to a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs. Completing 16 of 23 attempts, Starr amassed 250 yards through the air to go along with three passing touchdowns. Starr connected with reserve wide receiver Max McGee, whose one-armed first-quarter touchdown reception is one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history, seven times for 138 yards.     

Super Bowl II: Packers 33, Raiders 14

Bart Starr in action against the Oakland Raiders during Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl. The Packers defeated the Raiders 33-14.
  • Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers *

Guiding Green Bay to its second Su- per Bowl win in a row (and third consecutive NFL championship), Starr's star shone the brightest in the second half. The high-powered Green Bay of- fense rattled off 17 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Raiders for a 33-14 victory. Starr completed 13 of his 24 pass- es, including a 62-yard scoring strike to Boyd Dowler.     

Super Bowl III: Jets 16, Colts 7

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath in an interview in the locker room after defeating the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl. The Jets defeated the Colts 16-7 giving the AFL their first victory over the NFL in the Super Bowl series.
  • Paul Crane (1963-65), New York Jets
  • Joe Namath (1962-64), New York Jets *
  • Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts

In a game that will be forever remembered because of Namath's “guarantee” of victory, the Jets toppled the seemingly unbeatable Balti- more Colts by a score of 16-7. Even future Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas could not spark a second half comeback by Baltimore. Because of Namath's leadership (and five Baltimore turnovers), the Jets se- cured the first victory for the AFL in the young history of the Super Bowl. “Broadway Joe” completed 17- of-28 for 206 yards passing. 

Super Bowl V: Colts 16, Cowboys 13

Baltimore Colts running back Norm Buliach (36) carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebackers Lee Roy Jordan (55) and Tom Stincic (56) defend in Super Bowl V at the Orange Bowl.
  • Dennis Homan (1965-67), Dallas Cowboys
  • Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys 
  • Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts

Jordan had a forced fumble that led to a Cowboys touchdown.

Super Bowl VI: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3

Cowboys linebacker Lee Roy Jordan (55) and Jethro Pugh (75) react after recovering a fumble against the Miami Dolphins during Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium.
  • Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys

 

Super Bowl X: Steelers 21, Cowboys 17

Lee Roy Jordan tackles Franco Harris during Super Bowl X
  • Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys

 

Super Bowl XI: Raiders 32, Vikings 14

Kenny Stabler and John Madden after winning the Super Bowl
  • Kenny Stabler (1965-67), Oakland Raiders

Stabler was 12-for-19 for 180 yards and one touchdown. His top target, Fred Biletnikoff, was named game MVP. Biletnikoff's numbers weren't overwhelming (four catches, 79 yards), but three of those receptions set up short touchdowns.

Super Bowl XIV: Steelers 31, Rams 19

Jeff Rutledge with the Rams
  • Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl VI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21

Johnny Davis (38) in Super Bowl XVI
  • Johnny Davis (1975-77), San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XVII

Miami Dolphins quarterback (16) David Woodley drops back to pass behind center (57) Dwight Stephenson against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl.
  • Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins
  • Wilbur Jackson (1971-73), Washington Redskins
  • Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins 
  • Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins
  • Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl XVII was dedicated to University of Alabama coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, who had died four days earlier. A moment of silence was held in his memory during the pregame ceremonies. 

Dolphins Tony Nathan, Dwight Stephenson, Bob Baumhower and Don McNeal were All-Americans for Bryant at Alabama, and Redskins reserve running back Wilbur Jackson was the first African-American to earn a football scholarship to Alabama. 

Nathan had seven carries for 26 yards in the game. 

Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders 38, Redskins 9

Los Angeles Raiders guard Charley Hannah (73) and running back Marcus Allen (32) block for quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium.
  • Charley Hannah (1974-76), Los Angeles Raiders

Hannah was a starting guard on the offense that totaled 385 offensive yards in the blowout win. Raiders running back Marcus Allen carried the ball 20 times for a then-record total of 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a then-record 74-yard run in the third quarter.

Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

Miami Dolphins running back Tony Nathan (22) in action during Super Bowl XIX against the San Francisco 49ers at Stanford Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 38-16.
  • Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins
  • Joe Carter (1980-83), Miami Dolphins
  • Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins
  • Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins
  • Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins 

Nathan had 10 receptions for 83 yards, but was also the Dolphins leading rusher with 18 yards. 

Super Bowl XX: Patriots 46, Bears 10

England Patriots tackle John Hannah (73) and Pete Brock (58) block Chicago Bears defensive tackle William Perry (72) during Super Bowl XX at the Superdome.
  • John Hannah (1970-72), New England Patriots

 

Super Bowl XXI: Giants 39, Broncos 20

New York Giants back up quarterback Jeff Rutledge (17) lines up behind center Bart Oates (65) on a fake punt against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl.
  • Robbie Jones (1979-82), New York Giants
  • Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), New York Giants 

The Giants were trailing 10-9 in the third quarter, when backup quarterback Jeff Rutledge entered the game to be the third blacking back on a punt along with Maurice Carthon and Lee Rouson. When the Broncos all but ignored him, Rutledge moved under center while punter Sean Landeta lined up wide, and Carthon and Rouson moved to be a split back set behind him. Rutledge then took the snap from center and ran a quarterback sneak to the New York 48-yard line for a first down. 

New York went on to cap the drive with a touchdown, and scored on its next four possessions as well while outscoring the Broncos 30-10 during the second half. 

Super Bowl XXII: Redskins 42, Broncos 10

Denver Broncos safety Jeremiah Castille (28) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins receiver Gary Clark (84) during Super Bowl XXII at Jack Murphy Stadium.
  • Jeremiah Castille (1979-82), Denver Broncos

Castille's interception was one of the few bright spots for the Broncos, who jumped out to a 10-0 lead only to give up 42 unanswered points including 25 in the second quarter.

Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20, Bengals 16

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Larry Roberts (91) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) during Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium.
  • Emmanuel King (1982-84), Cincinnati Bengals 
  • Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers

Roberts started at left defensive end and was credited with three tackles. 

Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55, Broncis 10

Denver Broncos running back Bobby Humphrey (26) carries the ball against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Michael Walter (99) during Super Bowl XXIV at the Superdome.
  • Bobby Humphrey (1985-88), Denver Broncos
  • Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers

Humphrey was Denver's leading rusher and receiver, with 61 rushing yards and three receptions for 38 yards.

 Roberts was credited with a sack. 

Super Bowl XXV: Giants 20, Bills 19

Buffalo Bills cornerback Nate Odomes (37) attempts to tackle New York Giants tight end Howard Cross (87) during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium.
  • Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills 
  • Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants

Cross finished with four catches for 39 yards. Bennett did tackle him at the end of a 7-yard gain. 

Super Bowl XXVI: Redskins 37, Bills 24

Chris Mohr punts during Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.
  • Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills 
  • Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills 
  • Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Washington Redskins 

Buffalo played Bennett close to the line of scrimmage on nearly every play, primarily to stop the run. He and Darryl Talley combined for 13 tackles, while the Bills' defense held Kansas City to 77 yards on the ground. Bennett was also in on a sack and had three tackles for a loss. 

Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys 52, Bills 17

Buffalo Bills linebacker Cornelius Bennett (97) in action against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl.
  • Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills
  • Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills

The Cowboys scored 35 points off of a Super Bowl-record nine Buffalo turnovers, including three first half touchdowns.

Super Bowl: Cowboys 30, Bills 13

The Cowboys scored 35 points off of a Super Bowl-record nine Buffalo turnovers, including three first half touchdowns.
  • Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills 
  • Derrick Lassic (1989-92), Dallas Cowboys
  • Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills 

Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys 27, Steelers 17

Running back Sherman Williams with the Dallas Cowboys
  • Sherman Williams (1991-94), Dallas Cowboys 

Super Bowl XXXIII: Broncos 34, Falcons 19

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) in action against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett (97) during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium.
  • Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Atlanta Falcons 

Bennett played in his fifth Super Bowl and took his fifth loss.

Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens 34, Giants 7

Cornelius Griffen
  • Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants
  • Cornelius Griffin (1998-99), New York Giants 

Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Alonzo Ephraim
  • Alonzo Ephraim (2000-02), Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl XL: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander tries to break through the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field. Steelers cornerback Deshea Townsend (26) is the background.
  • Shaun Alexander (1996-99), Seattle Seahawks
  • Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cornelius Wortham (2000-04), Seattle Seahawks

Alexander, the league MVP after tallying 1,880 rushing yards and scoring an NFL-record 28 touchdowns, finished with 95 rushing yards on 20 carries. ... Townsend had key sack to help close out the victory, 

Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison (92) carries the ball after an interception en route to a 100-yard touchdown return as cornerback Deshea Townsend (26) blocks in the second quarter of Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium.
  • Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLIV: Saints 31, Colts 17

New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper (41) before Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts at Sun Life Stadium.
  • Roman Harper (2002-05), New Orleans Saints

Harper was credited with seven tackles and a forced fumble. 

Super Bowl XLV: Packers 31, Steelers 25

Green Bay Packers safety Charlie Peprah (26) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Emmanuel Sanders (88) during the first half of Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium.
  • Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Charlie Peprah (2002-05), Green Bay Packers 

Peprah, a safety, led the Packers defense with 10 tackles. ... Madison had two tackles for the Steelers. 

Super Bowl XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws in the pocket during the first half with pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Mark Anderson (95) in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium.
  • Mark Anderson (2002-05), New England Patriots
  • Brandon Deaderick (2006-09), New England Patriots

Anderson was credited with 1.5 sacks and five tackles overall. ... Deaderick also had a sack. 

Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Ravens linebacker Courtney Upshaw in Super Bowl XLVII
  • Terrence Cody (2008-09), Baltimore Ravens
  • Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), Baltimore Ravens

Upshaw forced a fumble from running back LaMichael James, with teammate Arthur Jones recovering at the Ravens' 25-yard line. Baltimore subsequently drove 75 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. Upshaw finished with five tackles including one for a loss. ... Cody was in on one tackle. 

Play was interrupted for 34 minutes because of a 22-minute partial power outage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.  

Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

USATSI_8074231
  • James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks

Carpenter started at left guard. The Seahawks had a 135-27 edge on the ground, and 341-306 in total yards.

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium.
  • James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks
  • Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots

    On first down at the New England 5-yard line with 1:05 left in regulation, Hightower arguably had the stop of the game, tackling running back Marshawn Lynch at the 1. Seattle ran the clock down to 26 seconds before snapping the ball, with Jermaine Kearse set to run a pick on Malcolm Butler and Russell Wilson looking to throw a quick slant to Ricardo Lockette over the middle. But Brandon Browner blocked Kearse at the line of scrimmage, and when Wilson threw the ball Butler made read the play and made the game-saving interception. ... Hightower was credited with five tackles. ... James Carpenter started at left guard. 

    Super Bowl L: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

    Denver Broncos guard Evan Mathis (69) talks with the media after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.
    • Roman Harper (2002-05), Carolina Panthers
    • Evan Mathis (2001-04), Denver Broncos

    Mathis started at left guard. ... Harper was credited with two tackles.

    Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Patriots 28

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch ahead of New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25) in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.
    • Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots
    • Julio Jones (2008-10), Atlanta Falcons
    • Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), New England Patriots  

    Jones was Atlanta's leading receiver with four receptions for 87 yards, including his  acrobatic 27-yard sideline catch that some consider maybe the best in Super Bowl history, 

    Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

    New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) reacts as Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Chance Warmack (67) celebrates after an Eagles field goal by kicker Jake Elliott (4) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.
    • Chance Warmack (2009-12), Philadelphia Eagles 

    New England linebacker Dont'a Hightower missed the title game due to a torn pectoral muscle. 

    Super Bowl LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3

    New England Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    • Mark Barron (2008-11), Los Angeles Rams
    • Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots

    Hightower had two sacks, the second of which knocked the Rams out of field-goal range and may have been the turning point of the game. He also had two pressures, and a pass breakup that he almost snared for an interception. ... Barron was second on the rams in tackles with eight. ... Barron and Hightower are cousins. 

    Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, Rams 20

    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.
    • Reggie Ragland (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs

    Ragland started at interior linebacker and was credited with two tackles. 

    Alabama in the Super Bowl (Alphabetically) 

    Player (Years at Alabama), NFL Team, Super Bowl 

    1. Shaun Alexander (1996-99), Seattle Seahawks, XL - Feb. 5, 2006
    2. Mark Anderson (2002-05), Chicago Bears, XLI - Feb. 4, 2007; New England Patriots, XLVI - Feb. 5, 2012
    3. Mark Barron (2008-11), Los Angeles Rams, LIII - Feb. 3, 2019
    4. Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983; XIX - Jan. 20, 1985 
    5. Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills, XXV - Jan 27, 1991; XXVI - Jan. 26, 1992; XXVII - Jan. 31, 1993; XXVIII - Jan. 30, 1994; Atlanta Falcons, XXXIII - Jan. 31, 1999
    6. James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks, XLVIII - Feb. 2, 2014; XLIX - Feb. 1, 2015
    7. Joe Carter (1980-83), Miami Dolphins, XIX - Jan. 20, 1985
    8. Jeremiah Castille (1979-82), XXII - Jan. 31, 1988
    9. Terrence Cody (2008-09), Baltimore Ravens, XLVII - Feb. 3, 2013
    10. Paul Crane (1963-65), New York Jets, III - Jan. 12, 1969
    11. Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants, XXV - Jan. 27, 1991, XXXV - Jan. 28, 2001
    12. Johnny Davis (1975-77), San Francisco 49ers, XVI - Jan. 24, 1982
    13. Brandon Deaderick (2006-09), New England Patriots. XLVI - Feb. 5, 2012
    14. Alonzo Ephraim (2000-02), Philadelphia Eagles, XXXIX - Feb. 6, 2005
    15. Cornelius Griffin (1998-99), New York Giants, XXXV - Jan. 28, 2001
    16. Charley Hannah (1974-76), Los Angeles Raiders, XVIII - Jan. 22, 1984
    17. John Hannah (1970-72), New England Patriots, XX - Jan. 26, 1986
    18. Roman Harper (2002-05), New Orleans Saints, XLIV - Feb. 6, 2010; Carolina Panthers, L - Feb. 7, 2016
    19. Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots, XLIX - Feb. 1, 2015; LI - Feb. 5, 2017; LIII - Feb. 3, 2019
    20. Dennis Homan (1965-67), Dallas Cowboys, V - Jan. 17, 1971
    21. Bobby Humphrey (1985-88), Denver Broncos, XXIV - Jan. 28, 1990
    22. Wilbur Jackson (1971-73), Washington Redskins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983
    23. Julio Jones (2008-10), Atlanta Falcons, LI - Feb. 5, 2017
    24. Robbie Jones (1979-82), New York Giants, XXI - Jan. 25, 1987
    25. Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys, V - Jan. 17, 1971; VI - Jan. 16, 1972;.X - Jan. 18, 1976
    26. Emmanuel King (1982-84), Cincinnati Bengals, XXIII - Jan. 22, 1989
    27. Derrick Lassic (1989-92), Dallas Cowboys, XXVIII - Jan. 30, 1994 (DNP)
    28. Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers, XLIII - Feb. 1, 2009; XLV - Feb. 6, 2011
    29. Evan Mathis (2001-04), Denver Broncos, L, Feb. 7, 2016
    30. Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983l XIX - Jan. 20, 1985
    31. Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills, XXVI - Jan. 26, 1992; XXVII - Jan. 31, 1993; XXVIII - Jan. 30, 1994
    32. Joe Namath (1962-64), New York Jets, * III - Jan. 12, 1969
    33. Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983; XIX - Jan. 20, 1985
    34. Charlie Peprah (2002-05), Green Bay Packers, XLV - Feb. 6, 2011
    35. Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts, III - Jan. 12, 1969; V - Jan. 17, 1971
    36. Reggie Ragland (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs, LIV - Feb. 2, 2020
    37. Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers, XXIII - Jan. 22, 1989; XXIV - Jan. 28, 1990
    38. Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Los Angeles Rams, XIV - Jan. 20, 1980; New York Giants, XXI - Jan. 25, 1987; Washington Redskins, XXVI - Jan. 26, 1992
    39. Kenny Stabler (1965-67), Oakland Raiders, XI - Jan. 9, 1977
    40. Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers, * I - Jan. 15, 1967; * II - Jan. 14, 1968
    41. Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983; XIX - Jan. 20, 1985
    42. Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers, XL - Feb. 5, 2006; XLIII - Feb. 1, 2009
    43. Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), Baltimore Ravens, XLVII - Feb. 3, 2013; New England Patriots, LI - Feb. 5, 2017
    44. Chance Warmack (2009-12), Philadelphia Eagles, LII - Feb. 4, 2018
    45. Sherman Williams (1991-94), Dallas Cowboys, XXX - Jan. 28, 1996
    46. Cornelius Wortham (2000-04), Seattle Seahawks, XL - Feb. 5, 2006
    47. Steve Wright (1962-64), Green Bay Packers, I - Jan. 15, 1967; II - Jan. 14, 1968 (DNP)

    *Super Bowl MVP; DNP = Was active, but did not play in the game. 

