Alabama vs. Kentucky Basketball 1991

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank
J. Bank

University of Alabama basketball teams have a great history against Kentucky, and not just because Paul "Bear" Bryant used to coach the Wildcats, and C.M. Newton was a member of the national championship-winning 1950–51 Kentucky team led by head coach Adolph Rupp and was the athletic director of his alma mater from 1989-2000.

Kentucky is to SEC basketball what Alabama is in football.  

Kentucky is also the only program to win more SEC Tournament titles than Alabama.

No matter the team records coming in, it always seems to be a highly competitive game.

For example, this time last year the two teams opened SEC play against each other at Coleman Coliseum. 

Junior Tevin Mack led all scorers with a season-high 22 points, including knocking down 6-of-8 3-pointers, as the Crimson Tide upset the No. 13 Wildcats, 77-75. It marked the Crimson Tide's fifth consecutive victory and the first win over nationally-ranked opponent.

Senior Donta Hall recorded his third straight double-double and sixth of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Herbert Jones finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a career-best six assists without a turnover. Junior Dazon Ingram, who earned his first start of the season, added 11 points, while freshman Kira Lewis Jr. had 12 of his own.

Yes, that really was a year ago. 

Another classic was in January 1991. Bama, coached by Wimp Sanderson,  was 10-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference. Kentucky, led by Rick Pitino, was 15-2 and 7-0 in the SEC.

Alabama, led by James Robinson (16.8 pts), Melvin Cheatum (16.5 pts./7.5 rebounds), Robert Horry (11.5/7.9) and Latrell Sprewell (8.9/5.0) came into the game as decided underdogs.  

When the game was over, Alabama came away with an 88-83 victory.

aa3
aa2
Flip card (front and back) for the game.
aa4
aa1
First page of each team's media notes.
