Throwback Thursday: The 1960 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tampa

Playing in the Southeastern Conference in 1960 was a lot different, and not just because Georgia Tech and Tulane were still in the league.

Teams didn't even play the same number of conference opponents, as Ole Miss, which finished first that season and No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll (due to a 6-6 tie with LSU) played just six league games. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets played eight.

Alabama didn't have Ole Miss on the schedule that year, or the other team that edged it in the standings, Florida. But it did square off against a team from the Sunshine State.

On, Nov. 19, the Crimson Tide hosted the 2-5-1 Tampa Spartans in Tuscaloosa in front of 19,000 fans. Alabama was 6-1-1 and coming off a one-point win in Atlanta over Georgia Tech.

Alabama had no trouble with the out-manned Spartans.

The game recap was as follows (and note that first names were apparently considered optional, along with numerous other details):

"Warming up for the season finale against Auburn, Alabama rolled easily over Tampa, 34-6.

"Alabama drove to the Tampa 7 early in the game, lost the ball on downs and got it back at the 5 when guard Roy Holsomback recovered a fumble. Fracchia dove a yard for touchdown.

"Trammell ran three yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and a 30-yard pass from Skelton to Bill Oliver got another tally before intermission.

"A pass interception by end Richard Williamson set up a touchdown at the Tampa 23 in the third quarter, and Stapp scored from a yard away.

"A 1-yard run by Trammell ended a 63-yard drive for the final touchdown in the fourth period.

"Tampa scored in the third quarter on a 3-yard pass from tailback Ronnie Perez to end Charles Truelock. A 69-yard pass play from Perez to Billy Rouse set up the TD at the Tide 3."

If you are wondering why Alabama doesn't play Tampa anymore, it is because Tampa decided to discontinue football after the 1974 season.

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

The 1960 Crimson Tide

Date, Opponent, Location, Result

9/17/60 vs. Georgia, Birmingham, Ala. W, 21-6

9/24/60 at Tulane, New Orleans, La. T, 6-6

10/1/60 vs. Vanderbilt, Birmingham, Ala. W, 21-0

10/15/60 at Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn. L, 20-7

10/22/60 vs. Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala. W, 14-0

10/29/60 at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss. W, 7-0

11/5/60 vs. Furman, Tuscaloosa, Ala. W, 51-0

11/12/60 at Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga. W, 16-15

11/19/60 vs. Tampa, Tuscaloosa, Ala. W, 34-6

11/26/60 vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala. W, 3-0

12/17/60 vs. Texas (Bluebonnet Bowl) Houston, Texas T, 3-3