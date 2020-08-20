SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaTalk of the TideRecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Throwback Thursday: Bear Bryant’s First National Champions

J. Bank

back book cover
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant’s fourth Alabama team was led by quarterback Pat Trammell (SEC MVP) and tackle Billy Neighbors (Jacobs Award winner). 

With an 11-0 record (7-0 SEC), the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1 in both polls and won the prestigious MacArthur Bowl. Alabama did not move into the top position until November 25th. With three SEC teams in the top five, Alabama proved to be a champion among champions.

1961 Alabama media guide cover
Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell, Darwin HoltImage courtesy of Jimmy Bank

During the regular season, Alabama scored an average of over 28 points per game while the defense was also amazing college football fans. The Crimson Tide’s opponents scored 22 points. That's total, in the 10 regular season games, which included six shutouts  five straight to end the regular season.

scan

After Alabama was recognized as national champions by the major wire services, it capped the season with a 10-3 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sugar Bowl. 

Fullback Mike Fracchia’s 43-yard dash keyed Crimson Tide's 79-yard touchdown drive just eight minutes into the game.  

“I thought it was a great game,” Bryant said. “I’m as proud of them as if the score had been 100-0. We came to play. Our boys rose up real well and stopped them on the big plays.” 

“Fracchia didn’t let them catch their breath with his shots up the middle and Trammell, like always, did whatever he had to do. Our boys did a good job stopping Lance Alworth. He’s a good competitor, but we just didn’t give him a chance today. If we had, it could have been a different ball game.” 

Alabama's defense halted drive on its own 10 late int he first half, and other at the 7 during the third quarter.  

“We knew when we went into the game that we were going to have trouble grinding out yardage against this team,” said Arkansas coach Frank Broyles, “but, we never thought it would be this hard. We just couldn’t get our offense going. I guess the main reason was Alabama’s great defense. Bama’s offense was just what we expected  tough and aggressive. Our boys were tight and uneasy in the first half. That didn’t help, but when you’re playing the No. 1 team in the nation, you expect that. In the second half, I thought we did a respectable job.”

The national championship was the first of six for Bryant and re-established Alabama’s prominence in college football.

Book cover
Book cover1
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offensive Line Isn't Just an Experienced Group For Alabama, but THE Veteran Group in 2020

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide position outlook series: Offensive linemen

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Projecting Alabama's Win-Loss Record for 2020

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Report: NCAA Division 1 Council Recommends 2020 Season Not to Count Towards Fall Sport Student Athletes' Eligibility

Some serious changes could be coming across college athletics

Tyler Martin

Looking at Alabama Football's Two Added Opponents, Part 1: Missouri

The Crimson Tide will face off against a new look Missouri Tigers squad under first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Sept. 26

Tyler Martin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 2009 LSU

Julio Came Through In The Clutch As Tide Clinched West

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: Big Mouth

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Bryce Young Impressing in Fall Camp

After enrolling early for a spring practice that was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19, Young is impressing both teammates and coaches so far during fall camp

Joey Blackwell

Steve Sarkisian Feeling Much Better After Heart Surgery, Happy to Be at Alabama: "This is a Special Place"

The Crimson Tide's play caller was made available to the media on Tuesday evening to discuss his recent open-heart surgery and why he made the decision to stay at the Capstone

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Wade in the Water

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes