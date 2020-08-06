Throwback Thursday: Alabama vs. Notre Dame, 1973

The biggest names in college football history, at least when it comes to winning national titles, didn't occur until the 1973 championship was on the line.

Both teams were undefeated heading in the Sugar Bowl, played at Tulane Stadium on Dec. 31.

Alabama under Paul W. "Bear" Bryant (11-0) was ranked first in the Associate Press poll, and had already finished No. 1 via the coaches (UPI), who still had their final voting prior to the bowls.

Notre Dame (10-0), coached by Ara Parseghian, was No. 3 and No. 4 in the polls, respectively.

The Crimson Tide entered the game a 6 ½ point favorite.

Alabama was playing in its 15th straight bowl game, but was 0-5-1 in its previous six showings. In contrast, Notre Dame was playing in its first Sugar Bowl and only fifth bowl game in program history (the school used to turn down all invitations so they wouldn't interfere with final exams).

Alabama’s Sugar Bowl roster

“The Game of the Century,” and it certainly lived up to every inch of newspaper space and moment of air time on radio and television.

A back-and-forth game with Richard Todd and Wilbur Jackson leading Alabama’s offense developed, with six lead changes before finally being settle din the fourth quarter with Notre Dame winning 24-23, and claiming the national championship.

Led by quarterback Tom Clements, who sprayed passes of 19, 26 and 14 yards to split end Pete Demmerle, the Irish offense scored first in the opening quarter. Fullback Wayne Bullock capped a 64-yard scoring drive with a 6-yard run into the end zone.

Alabama responded in the second quarter, producing three long drives that resulted in a pair of scores – the first on a 6-yard Randy Billingsley run for a 7-6 lead with 7:30 remaining until halftime.

On the ensuing kickoff, Notre Dame’s Al Hunter stunned the crowd with a dazzling 93-yard return, the longest in Sugar Bowl history. The Irish went for two and converted for a 14-7 lead.

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Alabama moved deep into Notre Dame territory late in the second quarter but had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Davis.

At the start of the second half, Alabama marched 93 yards to take a 17-14 lead after Wilbur Jackson’s 5-yard scoring run. A short time later, Notre Dame linebacker Drew Mahalic recovered a Crimson Tide fumble in mid-air and took the ball to the Alabama 12-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Eric Penick dashed 12 yards for the score. The extra point gave the Irish a 21-17 lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth period, the game took a wild turn with three turnovers in 90 seconds.

Alabama gambled with a trick play that paid off. With the ball on the Notre Dame 25, second-string quarterback Richard Todd handed off to halfback Mike Stock, then raced to the sidelines where he took a return pass from Stock and went in for the score – but Davis missed the conversion try and Alabama was left with a 23-21 lead and 9:33 remaining.

Notre Dame responded by driving 79 yards in 11 plays. The Irish reached the Alabama 3-yard line and Thomas came on to kick a 19-yard field goal with 4:26 remaining for the final 24-23 margin.