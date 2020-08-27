SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Throwback Thursday: Is Alabama Quarterback U?

J. Bank

Alabama is known for running backs, linebackers, linemen and any position on the field. However, Alabama’s quarterbacks have a history of success unlike most other schools.

The program cover above from 1983 lists many star quarterbacks from 1922 to 1982. Everyone has heard of Joe Namath, Bart Starr and Ken Stabler, but the others shown were all great Crimson Tide players and some were major award winners.

There are at least nine men pictured who were on a national championship team. Some others quarterbacked Alabama to top-10 finishes and a lot of bowl victories.

Many of these quarterbacks continued on to the NFL, some with stellar careers.

Alabama’s All-Americans have been many at every position, but no one can question the quarterback legacy of Alabama football.

Alabama's QBs Named All-Americans

First-team 

1925 Pooley Hubert

1935 Riley Smith

1964 Joe Namath

1965 Steve Sloan

1967 Kenny Stabler

1994 Jay Barker

2013 AJ McCarron

2018 Tua Tagovailoa

Second-team 

1961 Pat Trammell 

1983 Walter Lewis

1994 Jay Barker

2017 Tua Tagovailoa 

Alabama QBs in College Football Hall of Fame

Harry Gilmer, 1944-47: One of the all-time football legends at Alabama, Harry Gilmer’s deftness in passing, running, tackling, returning kicks and kicking highlighted an extraordinary career. An AllAmerica and SEC Player of the Year in 1945, Harry was voted MVP of the Rose Bowl after leading Bama to a 34-14 victory over Southern California. His 16 career interceptions rate as second-best in Alabama history, while his 436 punt return yards in 1946 are the best in Bama annals. Gilmer accounted for 52 touchdowns in his Crimson Tide career, an Alabama school record. In 1946, he led the team in passing, rushing, interceptions, punt returns and kickoff returns.

Pooley Hubert, 1922-25: The second All-American football player in the school’s history, he was a four-year letterman on Alabama teams that had a combined record of 31-6-2, including a 1925 squad that went unbeaten and made the Tide’s first bowl appearance. He quarterbacked Alabama to the first of six Rose Bowl appearances and led the Tide to a 20-19 victory over Washington. Alabama fell behind 12-0 but Hubert rallied the Tide by scoring one TD and passing to Johnny Mack Brown for another. He was elected to the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame in 1964.

Riley Smith, 1934-35: A converted fullback, a position he played in 1933, he quarterbacked Alabama in 1934-35, earning All-America honors. He also won the Jacobs Award, given annually to the SEC’s best blocker. Still considered one of the best blockers in Alabama football history, he came back from an injury to lead the Tide to impressive wins over Georgia (17-7) and Tennessee (25-0) in his senior year. In the win over the Vols, he threw for one touchdown and ran for another. He was selected to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1985. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Leatherwood: "I Want to Leave on a Way-Better Note Than Last Year"

The senior offensive tackle is one of the unequivocal leaders of the Crimson Tide in 2020

Tyler Martin

Alex Leatherwood: "My Opinions Have Not Changed At All" Regarding BLM Movement

The Crimson Tide senior offensive tackle wrote the script to a video released by Alabama football back in June

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: The Promise and the Pot of Gold

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Nick Saban, the King of College Football, Would Like Someone to Run it

All Things CW: A dozen things that have recently turned our head, including whether college football has become the Wild, Wild West

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama DL LaBryan Ray Says He is 100 Percent: "It Feels Good to be Back"

The redshirt junior defensive end spoke to the media via Zoom on Wednesday to share his thoughts on recovering injury a season ago, and how the rest of the defensive line is shaping up in fall camp

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Practice Report: Exactly a Month Before Season Opener, Alabama Preps for First Scrimmage

Due to Hurricane Laura the Crimson Tide football team could be forced inside for its first fall scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

Friday Night Lights Radio Preview

Join us on Tide 100.9 FM each Friday from 6-9 pm

Cary L. Clark

All Things Bama Podcast: Will the Crimson Tide Offense Be More Run-Heavy in 2020? Plus Other Questions to Ask During Fall Camp

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Talk of the Tide: Key Observations After One Week of Fall Camp

Four observations made after the Crimson Tide's first full week of fall camp

Tyler Martin

by

Cary L. Clark