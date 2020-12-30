In Memoriam: Remembering Those in the Sports World We Lost in 2020
Before we say goodbye to 2020, which for most of us was a lousy year, a quick look back at some of the key figures from the world of sports who lost their lives, including former Alabama coach Ray Perkins.
Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
FRANK BOLLING - CLASS OF 1982
Born November 16, 1931 in Mobile, AL. Frank Bolling started his baseball career in 1951 and played on five minor league teams before playing for the Detroit Tigers from 1954-60. In 1958 and 1959 he led the American League in fielding. In 1958, he was awarded the Gold Glove Award. He played for the Milwaukee Braves from 1961-65. In 1961 and 1962 Bolling led the National League in fielding. He was selected four times as an All-Star in his career and his lifetime batting average was .256.
SIM BYRD - CLASS OF 2008
Born October 11, 1945 in Montgomery, AL. Sim Byrd played quarterback at Troy State (now Troy University) and led the team to the NAIA National Championship in 1968. That same season he led the NAIA in passing yards (3,042), completed 221 of 350 passes for 30 touchdowns and had a completion percentage of .643. He also led the nation in punting average with 45.4 yards per punt. He was a consensus First Team All-American in his division. For his career he threw for 7,092 yards, completed 536 of 860 passes for a pass completion percentage of .623, and threw for 68 touchdowns. He was named captain of the 1967 and 1968 squads and was selected Most Valuable Player of both the semi-final and championship games in 1968. He was the first Troy football player to participate in the Blue-Gray All-Star Classic. In 2005 he was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame.
PAUL CRANE - CLASS OF 1994
Born January 29, 1944 in Pascagoula, MS. In 1961, Paul Crane was named an All-State Center/Linebacker at Vigor High School. He signed with the University of Alabama and played in four bowl games under Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. The teams of 1964 and 1965 were named National Champions. He was All-SEC in 1964 and 1965, and All-American in 1965. He played for seven years with the New York Jets (1966-73). He played with the 1969 Jets team that beat the Baltimore Colts in the Super Bowl. He was voted “Most Popular Jet” in 1970. From 1974-78, he served as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama and from 1978-81 he was an assistant at Ole Miss. He is honored with the Paul Crane Offensive Lineman Award that is given each year at the end of spring practice.
PAT DYE - CLASS OF 1990
Born November 6, 1939 in Blythe, GA. Pat Dye was an All-American guard at the University of Georgia and was also named an Academic All-American. Following an Army tour of duty, he played two years in the Canadian Football League. In 1965, he joined the coaching staff of Paul “Bear” Bryant at the University of Alabama where, during the next nine years, he was part of two national championships. After head coaching stops at East Carolina and Wyoming, he was named the head coach at Auburn University in 1981. During the 1980s, he established one of the premier programs in the country, winning or sharing four SEC titles with an 81-25 record. He retired from coaching at the end of the 1992 season.
KEVIN GREENE - CLASS OF 2002
Born July 31, 1962 in Schenectady, NY. Greene played collegiately at Auburn University and was drafted in 1985 by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round. He went on to play in the Pro Bowl five times, was chosen in 1996 as the NFC Linebacker of Year and received the prestigious George Halas Defensive Player of the Year award. He finished his career as the all-time NFL sack leader for linebackers and ranked third overall in career sacks with 160. He is one of three players to lead the NFL in sacks in multiple seasons (1994 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (14) and in 1996 with the Carolina Panthers (14.5)). He is one of only three players in the NFL to have 10 sacks per season for 10 years. He also played in Super Bowl XXX with Pittsburgh. In 2016, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
RAY PERKINS - CLASS OF 1990
Born November 6, 1941 in Mount Olive, MS. From 1964-66 he was a wide receiver at the University of Alabama. During this time, Alabama compiled a 30-2-1 record, including two national championships and three SEC titles. As a senior, he was team captain, SEC Player of the Year, and All-American. He played in two Orange Bowls and one Sugar Bowl, and set records in both. He was drafted by the Baltimore Colts and played five years there. He played in Super Bowl III in 1969 and Super Bowl V in 1971 when the Colts were Super Bowl champions. In 1979, he was named head coach of the New York Giants. In 1983, he returned to the University of Alabama as head coach and coached there until 1986. He was later head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arkansas State University. He also coached for the Patriots, Browns, and Raiders.
KEN RICE - CLASS OF 2002
Born September 14, 1939 in Bainbridge, GA. Ken Rice played collegiately at Auburn University and was named a consensus All-American tackle his junior and senior year. He was twice named Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in the SEC, as well as Most Valuable Defensive Lineman, and was chosen All-SEC for three straight years. He captained Auburn’s 1960 team. He was the first player drafted in both the American Football League (AFL) and the National Football League (NFL) in 1960, playing seven years for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, and the Miami Dolphins. In 1961, he was selected to the first AFL All-Star team as a rookie. He was elected to the Auburn All-Century Team and was inducted into the Auburn Tiger Trail.
WILLIE SMITH - CLASS OF 1997
Born February 28, 1956 in Rochester, PA. Smith was the Track and Field News 1974 National High School Athlete of the Year at Uniondale High School on Long Island. He attended Auburn University where he ran the 100m and 400m. Along with fellow Auburn teammate Harvey Glance, he earned a spot representing the U.S. Track & Field team at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. He was a two-time NCAA 400-meter champion (1977 and 1978), and in 1978 earned Auburn University’s top honor as Athlete of the Year. After graduation, he won the U.S. 400-meter championship (1979, 1980) and the World Championship as a member of 4×400-meter relay team (1979-81). His hopes of an Olympic Gold Medal were ruined in 1980 when, after making the U.S. Team, he had to sit out the competition when the U.S. boycotted the games. However, he later won a gold medal as a member of the 4×400 relay team at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
College Football Hall of Fame/National Football Foundation
Fred Akers
Head Football Coach
Wyoming, Texas, Purdue
March 17, 1938 – Dec. 7, 2020
LaDell Andersen
Athletics Director
Utah State University
Oct. 25, 1929 – Dec. 29, 2019
H. Jesse Arnelle
NFF Board Member
Prominent Attorney
Penn State University
Dec. 30, 1933 – Oct. 21, 2020
Edward Aschoff
ESPN College Football Reporter
Dec. 24, 1985 – Dec. 24, 2019
Jim Bartko
Athletics Director
Fresno State
May 13, 1965 – March 16, 2020
Bill Belknap
Athletics Director – Idaho, Wichita State
Commissioner – Southland Conference
March 18, 1939 – July 17, 2020
Ed Biles
Head Football Coach
Xavier University
Oct. 18, 1931 – April 5, 2020
John Blake
Head Football Coach
University of Oklahoma
March 6, 1961 – July 23, 2020
Morgan Burke
Athletics Director
Purdue University
Dec. 17, 1951 – June 15, 2020
* Marino Casem
2003 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
1998 NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award
Head Football Coach – Alabama State, Alcorn State, Southern
Athletics Director – Alcorn State, Southern
June 23, 1934 – April 25, 2020
* Gene Corrigan
NFF Board Member
NFF Honors Court Chairman
1996 NFF Gold Medal
NCAA President
ACC Commissioner
Athletics Director – Washington and Lee (VA), Virginia, Notre Dame
April 14, 1928 – Jan. 24, 2020
Dick Coury
Head Football Coach
Cal State Fullerton
Sept. 29, 1929 – Aug. 15, 2020
* Fred Dean
2009 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Louisiana Tech University
Feb. 24, 1952 – Oct. 14, 2020
* Arthur J. Decio
2000 NFF Distinguished American Award
Skyline Corporation Chairman
DePaul University
Oct. 19, 1930 – Nov. 6, 2020
King Dixon
Athletics Director
University of South Carolina
Dec. 28, 1936 – July 6, 2020
* Rickey Dixon
2019 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Oklahoma
Dec. 26, 1966 – Aug. 1, 2020
Chris Dufresne
Los Angeles Times Sports Writer
California State University, Fullerton
April 11, 1958 – May 25, 2020
* Pat Dye
2005 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach – East Carolina, Wyoming, Auburn
Athletics Director – Auburn
Nov. 6, 1939 – June 1, 2020
* Hayden Fry
2003 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach – Southern Methodist, North Texas, Iowa
Athletics Director – Southern Methodist, North Texas
Feb. 28, 1929 – Dec. 17, 2019
Phyllis George
Sports Television Pioneer
June 25, 1949 – May 14, 2020
Glenna Goodacre
Renowned Sculptor
Aug. 28, 1939 – April 13, 2020
* W. C. Gorden
2008 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Jackson State University
June 30, 1930 – Oct. 23, 2020
Lee Grosscup
Longtime ABC Sports College Football Broadcaster
Former Utah Football Player
Dec. 27, 1936 – June 1, 2020
Sid Hartman
Legendary Sports Journalist
March 15, 1920 – Oct. 18, 2020
* Paul Hornung
1985 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Notre Dame
Dec. 23, 1935 – Nov. 13, 2020
* Tom Jernstedt
2010 NFF Legacy Award
NCAA Executive
Nov. 24, 1944 – Sept. 5, 2020
Jim Jones
Athletics Director
Ohio State University
June 23, 1936 – April 22, 2020
T. Jones
Athletics Director
Texas Tech University
Jan. 10, 1931 – Sept. 15, 2020
John Kasser
Athletics Director
California, UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State
c. 1937 – April 30, 2020
Phil Krueger
Head Football Coach
Fresno State, Utah State
Oct. 6, 1929 – June 22, 2020
Jim Lambright
Head Football Coach
University of Washington
April 26, 1942 – March 29, 2020
Roy Lester
Head Football Coach
University of Maryland
Oct. 3, 1923 – May 3, 2020
* Johnny Majors
1987 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee – University of Tennessee
Head Football Coach – Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee
May 21, 1935 – June 3, 2020
Frank Maloney
Head Football Coach
Syracuse University
Sept. 26, 1940 – March 30, 2020
Jimmie McDowell
Former NFF Executive Director
Sports Writer
2000 FWAA Bert McGrane Award
March 26, 1926 – March 5, 2020
Charlie Moore
Athletics Director
Cornell University
Aug. 12, 1929 – Oct. 8, 2020
Merritt Norvell
Athletics Director
Michigan State University
c. 1941 – Oct. 19, 2020
Murray Olderman
Sports Cartoonist and Writer
1991 FWAA Bert McGrane Award
March 27, 1922 – June 10, 2020
* Herb Orvis
2016 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Colorado
October 17, 1946 – August 14, 2020
Ray Perkins
Head Football Coach
Alabama, Arkansas State
Dec. 6, 1941 – Dec. 9, 2020
George Perles
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Michigan State University
July 16, 1934 – Jan. 7, 2020
Seaver Peters
Athletics Director
Dartmouth College
Aug. 10, 1932 – Feb. 23, 2020
* Loyd Phillips
1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Arkansas
May 2, 1945 – Dec. 27, 2020
* Bob Reade
1998 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
Augustana College (IL)
July 22, 1932 – July 5, 2020
Ken Riley
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Florida A&M University
Aug. 6, 1947 – June 7, 2020
Joe Roberson
Athletics Director
University of Michigan
Sept. 22, 1935 – Jan. 13, 2020
* Bob Robertson
2004 NFF Schenkel Award
Voice of the Washington State Cougars
March 14, 1929 – Sept. 6, 2020
Pepper Rodgers
Head Football Coach
Kansas, UCLA, Georgia Tech
Oct. 8, 1931 – May 14, 2020
* Gale Sayers
1977 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee – University of Kansas
Athletics Director – Southern Illinois, Tennessee State
May 30, 1943 – Sept. 23, 2020
* Jack Scarbath
1983 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Maryland
Aug. 12, 1930 – Dec. 6, 2020
* Jake Scott
2011 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Georgia
July 20, 1945 – Nov. 19, 2020
Chuck Shelton
Head Football Coach
Drake, Utah State, Pacific (CA)
Aug. 16, 1935 – Feb. 13, 2020
Don Shula
Legendary NFL Coach
John Carroll University (OH)
Jan. 4, 1930 – May 4, 2020
Dick Tamburo
Athletics Director
Texas Tech, Arizona State, Missouri
Feb. 6, 1930 – Feb. 24, 2020
Dick Trachok
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
University of Nevada
Dec. 27, 1925 – Aug. 2, 2020
David Walker
Athletics Director
University of Louisiana
Sept. 3, 1950 – Dec. 31, 2019
Woody Widenhofer
Head Football Coach
Missouri, Vanderbilt
Jan. 20, 1943 – March 22, 2020
* Gov. William Winter
1983 NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award
58th Governor of Mississippi
NFF Central Mississippi Chapter President
Feb. 21, 1923 – Dec. 18, 2020
Sam Wyche
Head Football Coach
Indiana University
Jan. 5, 1945 – Jan. 2, 2020
* Bill Yeoman
2001 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
University of Houston
Dec. 26, 1927 – Aug. 12, 2020
* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF Award recipient