SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Throwback Thursday: 1960 Georgia at Alabama

J. Bank

The first two years of the Paul W. "Bear" Bryant era at Alabama had produced productive 5-4-1 and 7-2-2 seasons, which easily topped the win total of the four previous seasons combined. But the 1960 team was looking to take the next step and maybe even contend for the Southeastern Conference title. 

The season opener against No. 13-ranked Georgia would tell a lot about the Crimson Tide's chances. 

The Bulldogs, under the direction of Wally Butts, were coming off an impressive 10-1 season and No. 5 finish in the Associated Press poll. The reigning conference champions had won the previous meeting, to open the 1959 season, 17-3.

Alabama jumped on on them at Legion Field, scoring three touchdowns in the first half, while Georgia came close to being shut out. 

Halfback Tommy White scored the first touchdown on a 3-yard carry to cap an 89-yard drive. 

Bobby Skelton had the second score on a 1-yard sneak, ending a 52-yard push. The quarterback reached the end zone again on a 9-yard run, this time concluding a 74-yard possession. 

Georgia's lone score came during the final seconds, when quarterback Fran Tarkenton connected with Dan Davis on a 3-yard touchdown pass set up by a 78-yard punt return by Billy Jackson. Final score: Alabama 21, Georgia 6.

Alabama only yielded six more second-half points all season. 

Fullback Billy Richardson led Alabama offense with 102 yards on nine carries. 

Alabama went on to tie host Tulane the following week, and lost to Tennessee for the sixth straight time en route to a 8-1-1 finish in the regular season and third-place finish in the conference. However, the Crimson Tide played in its first bowl game under Bryant, a 3-3 tie against Texas in the Bluebonnet Bowl, which helped set the stage for the coaches' fist national championship in 1961.   

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Enters his Toughest Battle Yet, But This Time it's Off the Field

The 68-year-old Alabama football coach was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 66-70

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: A Man For All Seasons

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Nick Saban: "It Will Be a Real Battle" Against Georgia

The Crimson Tide's football coach spoke on the Bulldogs, their defense and his former assistant Kirby Smart

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban is College Football's Highest-Paid Coach

The 2020 numbers are in and the Crimson Tide coach owns the top spot

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Football’s Landon Dickerson Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Dickerson could become the Crimson Tide's third winner in its long, illustrious history

UA_Athletics

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Says He Feels "Fine" After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Crimson Tide's head coach and athletic director have tested positive for COVID-19

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Refines Game Plan Ahead of Meeting With No. 3 Georgia

The Crimson Tide completed its second full-padded practice of the week on Wednesday, gearing up for a showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs

Tyler Martin

Alabama's DJ Dale Has Simple Fix for Crimson Tide's Defensive Miscues

The Crimson Tide's nose tackle spoke to the media via Zoom on Tuesday to discuss defensive woes and the upcoming game against Georgia

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin