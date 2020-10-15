Throwback Thursday: 1960 Georgia at Alabama

The first two years of the Paul W. "Bear" Bryant era at Alabama had produced productive 5-4-1 and 7-2-2 seasons, which easily topped the win total of the four previous seasons combined. But the 1960 team was looking to take the next step and maybe even contend for the Southeastern Conference title.

The season opener against No. 13-ranked Georgia would tell a lot about the Crimson Tide's chances.

The Bulldogs, under the direction of Wally Butts, were coming off an impressive 10-1 season and No. 5 finish in the Associated Press poll. The reigning conference champions had won the previous meeting, to open the 1959 season, 17-3.

Alabama jumped on on them at Legion Field, scoring three touchdowns in the first half, while Georgia came close to being shut out.

Halfback Tommy White scored the first touchdown on a 3-yard carry to cap an 89-yard drive.

Bobby Skelton had the second score on a 1-yard sneak, ending a 52-yard push. The quarterback reached the end zone again on a 9-yard run, this time concluding a 74-yard possession.

Georgia's lone score came during the final seconds, when quarterback Fran Tarkenton connected with Dan Davis on a 3-yard touchdown pass set up by a 78-yard punt return by Billy Jackson. Final score: Alabama 21, Georgia 6.

Alabama only yielded six more second-half points all season.

Fullback Billy Richardson led Alabama offense with 102 yards on nine carries.

Alabama went on to tie host Tulane the following week, and lost to Tennessee for the sixth straight time en route to a 8-1-1 finish in the regular season and third-place finish in the conference. However, the Crimson Tide played in its first bowl game under Bryant, a 3-3 tie against Texas in the Bluebonnet Bowl, which helped set the stage for the coaches' fist national championship in 1961.