Throwback Thursday: 1961 Mississippi State, and the Five-Game Shutout Streak

J. Bank

One of the most important stretches in Alabama football history occurred during the 1961 season when the Crimson Tide didn't give up a point during its final five games of the regular season, including against three Southeastern Conference opponents. 

But it had a little help during the second game. 

Coming off a 17-0 victory at Houston, Alabama's homecoming was played in a driving rain storm at Denny Stadium. Only 39,000 fans showed up to see the Crimson Tide thump Mississippi State, 24-0. 

The tone was set on the opening kickoff when Larry McGill recovered a fumble at the MSU 15-yard-line, and Alabama needed only four plays to reach the end zone on a Billy Richardson run. 

After the Bulldogs' first offensive possession didn't do much better, a bad punt set up the Crimson Tide at the MSU 41. This time quarterback Pat Trammell scored on a 1-yard plunge. 

A Tim Davis 26-yard field goal made made the score 17-0 at halftime. Alabama's final points came in the fourth quarter on another 1-yard carry, this time by Larry Wall. 

Fullback Mike Fracchia was heavily featured in the game, and grinded out 116 rushing yards on 20 carries. 

Alabama went on to defeat Richmond 66-0, Georgia Tech 10-0 and then posted its third straight shutout against Auburn, 34-0, to close out the regular season. Having shut out six teams, and having outscored its final five opponents 151-0, the Crimson Tide was voted No. 1 in the final AP poll (which at the time was held before bowl games) to secure the program's sixth national championship. 

It subsequently defeated Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl, 10-3. 

 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Parmel
Parmel

1961 was my first HC. What a soaking. The team was relentless in controlling the game.

