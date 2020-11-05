SI.com
Bama Central
Throwback Thursday: Alabama had to Overcome Early Miscue to Beat Vanderbilt in 1962

J. Bank

Alabama was looking for a 3-0 start to the 1962 season when Vanderbilt visited Legion Field in Birmingham, only the Crimson Tide surprisingly found itself in an an early hole due to a lost fumble that was recovered in the end zone by the Commodores. 

The Crimson Tide managed to answer near the end of the first quarter on a 19-yard pass to Butch Henry on a tackle-eligible play.

From then on it was all Alabama en route to a 17-7 victory. 

Alabama extended its lead on another Namath touchdown pass, this time a 33-yard play with senior end Richard Williamson midway through the third quarter. 

Tim Davis completed the scoring with a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. 

Namath was 7-for-13 for 142 yards and the two touchdowns. Junior fullback Eddie Versprille had 68 rushing yards on seven carries to lead the Crimson Tide on the ground.

Overall, Alabama outgained Vanderbilt in rushing yards, 163-19. The Crimson Tide also had an advantage in the air, 142-112 yards. 

The seven points tied for the most scored against Alabama during the 1962 season, and equaled by Tennessee and Georgia Tech. Overall, the Crimson Tide outscored its opponents 272-39, and the defense gave up just four touchdowns. 

Alabama went to to face Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, where both Namath and Lee Roy Jordan shinned during a 17-0 victory. While the linebacker was credited with a school record 31 tackles.

Fifteen seniors finished the best three years (29-2-2) the Crimson Tide had known to that point. 

