SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Throwback Thursday: A Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Ole Miss Saved Alabama's 1965 Title Run

Christopher Walsh

Most Alabama fans are will aware of the 1964-66 run in which the the Crimson Tide at least shared in two national titles and then didn't after going undefeated during the final year of that stretch. 

Only Alabama came oh-so-close to having the 1965 title run derailed before it really had a chance to get going. 

On Oct. 2, it hosted Ole Miss, with the Rebels still in their heyday years under John Vaught, who had a perennial SEC and national-title contender esince 1952. 

Alabama had taken a controversial 18-17 loss to Georgia in its season opener, but rebounded with a 27-0 victory over Tulsa a week later. Ole Miss was coming off a loss to Kentucky, so the implications would be severe, especially for the losing side. 

Neither side was able to hold the momentum through the first half, when Ole Miss took a narrow 9-7 lead. Alabama's points came from a 5-yard run by quarterback Steve Sloan, and neither side was able to post anything on the scoreboard during the third quarterback.

Ole Miss quarterback Jimmy Heidel, who had been recruited by Alabama, ran in a 1-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 16-7 cushion, when the Crimson Tide countered with two drives that saved the season.

The first resulted in David Ray's 37-yard field goal to bring Alabama back to within striking distance. The Crimson Tide subsequently got the ball back at its own 11-yard-line with 7:33 remaining and drove the length of the field. 

Sloan ended up scoring again, this time on a 9-yard run and Ray made the extra point to the relief of the 70,000 fans on hand at Legion Field. 

A week later Alabama re-entered the Associated Press Poll, which included just 10 teams at the time. Despite a 7-7 tie against Tennessee it still posted the best record in the SEC, and during the first year the final AP poll was held after the bowl games topped No. 3 Nebraska in the Orange Bowl to vault up from No. 4 to No. 1.  

 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Explains Hurricane Delta Situation, Wishes to Play on Saturday

The Crimson Tide coach laid it all out to members of the media on Wednesday evening

Joey Blackwell

by

Htrese

Nick Saban Discusses Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Defends Offensive Line

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with the media on Wednesday in the SEC's weekly coaches teleconference

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: That's All Folks

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama/Ole Miss Kickoff Time Moved Back Due to Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta has forced the Crimson Tide and Rebels to move kickoff on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Hopes To Avoid Letdown Against Ole Miss: "We Need to Continue to Improve Our Mental Toughness"

In his final press conference of the week, Nick Saban gave his thoughts on his team has handled preparations for Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin's maturation, and more

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Practices with Wet Footballs in Preparation for Rainy Weather at Ole Miss

The Crimson Tide are preparing for a potential downpour as Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker: Bills CB Levi Wallace placed on IR

Numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 8, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

First Coastal Watches, Warnings Issued for Hurricane Delta; Alabama at Ole Miss in Projected Path

Tropical Storm Delta turned into Hurricane Delta and continues to strengthen while heading toward the Gulf Coast later this week

Christopher Walsh

FNL Radio Preps For Week Seven

Weather means this week's show will be recapping rather than updating games

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell