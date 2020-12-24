Throwback Thursday: 2013 BCS Championship, Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14

The Crimson Tide crushed the Fighting Irish to win back-to-back national titles, and its third in four years

Alabama hadn't played Notre Dame since 1987, and more than a few times over the years the Fighting Irish had gotten in the way of a Crimson Tide national championship.

When they met at the end of the 2012 season, Alabama played as if all that frustration had building over the year and the erupted like a volcano.

The Crimson Tide physically dominated from the start en route to scoring touchdowns on each of its first three possessions, and continued to build on a lead that eventually reached 35 points in the third quarter.

The 42-14 victory in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game was Alabama's 15th national championship.

Quarterback AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and 264 yards while completing 20 of 28 attempts without having an interception.

Running back Eddie Lacy rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown while averaging seven yards per carry.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper caught six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back T.J. Yeldon rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Crimson Tide balanced offense flourished behind an outstanding performance by its offensive line. Alabama gained 529 total yards, 265 rushing and 264 passing.

Alabama moved with ease on the opening drive, going 82 yards on five plays to take a 7-0 lead on Lacy’s 20-yard touchdown run up the middle. The running back set up the Crimson Tide's second touchdown with another 20-yard run, this time to the Irish 2.

Instead of running into a Notre Dame goal-line defense that had developed a reputation for goal-line stands, McCarron faked a handoff and found uncovered tight end Michael Williams for the score and a 14-0 lead.

Alabama made it 3-for-3 on the next drive when Yeldon scored from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter. Lacy landed one more blow with 31 seconds left in the half when McCarron found Lacy for an 11-yard score to make it 28-0.

Alabama turned a Ha Ha Clinton-Dix interception in the third quarter into another long scoring drive, capping it with a McCarron a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cooper.

McCarron earned Offensive Most Valuable Player honors while linebacker C.J. Mosley earned Defensive MVP honors by virtue of his team-best 8 tackles.

The Crimson Tide romped to its second consecutive BCS championship, cruising to the second-most lopsided BCS championship game victory to date. Alabama (13-1) became the third team to win three national titles in four seasons since polls started being used to crown champions in 1936, and the first since Nebraska from 1994-97.

It was Notre Dame's lone loss of the season (12-1).