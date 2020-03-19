Tennis Anyone? Alabama had Some Standout Players in 1988

Under the direction of Tommy Wade, the team went 17-10 and finished ranked No. 21.

Alabama was 4-5 in league play. However, there were some individual honors for the team in 1988.

Clinton Ferreira was first-team All-SEC and Wynard van den Boom/Ellis Ferreira won the SEC title at No. 2 doubles.

Ellis Ferrerira was a freshman in 1988. He went on to have a career record of 158-82. His .658 winning percentage is the third best in program history. He was 86-55 in singles, .610, tied for the fourth-most singles wins in Alabama history and he went 72-27 in doubles (.727 winning percentage).

The Ferreira brothers also had another brother playing for Auburn.