Alabama vs. Michigan was the Final Game for Gene Stallings in the Outback Bowl

Gene Stallings went out a winner in his final game at Alabama as linebacker Dwayne Rudd returned an interception 88 yards for the go-ahead score to give the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide a 17-14 victory over No. 15 Michigan in the Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.

Stallings, who had announced his resignation in November of 1996, finished his seven-year career at Alabama with wins in his last five bowl games and a national championship in 1992.

Alabama (10-3) appeared in its record 48th bowl game, improving to 28-17-3 in those contests. Michigan (8-4) fell to 13- 15 in the postseason.

Alabama used John Brock’s 43-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter, but Michigan grabbed a 6-3 halftime lead on field goals of 44 and 22 yards by Remy Hamilton in the second quarter. After a scoreless third quarter, action heated up in the final period.

Rudd intercepted a pass by Brian Griese in the right flat and raced untouched down the left sideline with 12:13 left in the fourth quarter to give Alabama a 10-6 lead. The return broke the record for the bowl previously held by Georgia’s Gary Moss (81 yards) in the 1986 Hall of Fame Bowl. It was also an Alabama bowl record.

“I didn’t get a good look at the play,” Rudd said. “I looked up and saw the ball and just grabbed it. When I turned around, all I saw was a big field in front of me and I just ran straight for the end zone. It felt sort of good to get in the end zone. I haven’t been there all year.”

Shaun Alexander scored on a 46-yard run with 2:15 left in the game, increasing the seemingly safe cushion to 17-6. Alexander finished with 99 yards on just nine carries. But the Wolverines rebounded on the ensuing drive as Griese threw a nine-yard scoring pass to Russell Shaw. Chris Floyd’s run for the two- point conversion got the Wolverines within 17-14 with 1:16 left, but Chad Goss recovered Michigan’s onside kick attempt and Alabama ran out the clock.

Griese was 21-of-37 for 287 yards with one interception and a touchdown. His completions and attempts set new Michigan bowl standards.