Alabama Football Books Throughout the Years

So you have a little extra time right now and are thinking about diving into a book or two about Alabama football?

You have plenty of options, although some might be a little hard to find. 

As a national football powerhouse since the early days of college football, authors have been anxious to write about the Crimson Tide. 

One could even say there have been "scores" of book about Alabama football over the years. 

Here are a few of the ones that have stood out to us:

Gilmer
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Harry Gilmer was an Alabama star from 1944-1947 and has become a legendary player. This book was written while he was still a player entering his senior year.

Pope1
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank
Pope2
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

In 1955, sportswriter Edwin Pope wrote about college football’s greatest coaches and included Wallace Wade.

Marshall
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

There have been many books written about Coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant. One of the earlier books, in 1965, was by long-time sportswriter Benny Marshall.

Underwood
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

In 1974, famed sportswriter and author John Underwood wrote the best-seller, “Bear”, with Bryant.

Groom
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Former University of Alabama student Winston Groom wrote about Alabama football in his book “Forest Gump.” 

He expanded on that subject in 2000.

Walsh

Finally, with Alabama's winning ways and dynasty under Nick Saban Saban, Crimson Tide fans have enjoyed a steady stream of recent books, including ones written by BamaCentral.com's Christopher Walsh. "Decade of Dominance" was his 26th published book.

