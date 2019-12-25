Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

The "Snake" Is Not Forgotten

The Associated Press
J. Bank

It goes without saying that Kenny Stabler was one of football's greatest characters, and one of the most popular to play for the University of Alabama.  

But he also had an amazing career.

Stabler was a highly regarded high school player, and it was after a long, winding touchdown run for Foley High School that coach Denzel Hollis first called him “Snake.”

Although at times Stabler gave Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant fits, prompting the quote: “You just can’t tell about left-handed crapshooters and quarterbacks,” he compiled a starting record of 28-3-2, including a dominating 34-7 victory against Nebraska in the 1967 Sugar Bowl to be named the game’s most valuable player.

Stabler was selected in the second round of the 1968 NFL Draft, and made his first mark as a professional in a 1972 playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After relieving Daryle Lamonica, he scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard scramble, only to see the Steelers come back to win on a controversial, deflected pass from Terry Bradshaw to Franco Harris, forever known as “The Immaculate Reception.”

It was only one of many times Stabler was involved in a game that was decided by a spectacular play. For example, in the 1967 Iron Bowl, his dramatic run in the mud (which Auburn fans claim should have been nullified by ignored penalties), was the difference in the 7-3 victory. With the bad-boy Raiders, he was on the throwing end of the Sea of Hands, Holy Roller, and Ghost to the Post.

During his 10 seasons with Oakland (1970-79), he was the league’s offensive player of the year in 1974, and both the player of the year and passing champion in 1976. Named All-Pro three times, he became the Raiders’ all-time leader in pass attempts, completions, completion percentage, yards and touchdowns. Stabler also led Oakland to a 32-14 victory against Minnesota in Super Bowl XI.

“The worst thing I could do would be to let my guys see me with a worried look,” Stabler said before the game. “I’m not a worrier anyway. I’m really relaxed and loose on the field, no matter how tense things are. Sometimes I think of all the things that could go wrong if I screw up. But then I know that I’m not going to, so it ain’t no big deal.”

After his playing days, Stabler became a very popular and informative analyst for the Alabama Football Radio Network. He also became a legend, both with the Crimson Tide and with the Raiders. 

“There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school,” Stabler said.

This past season, the "NFL 100 Greatest" counted down the top 100 characters in NFL history, and the former Oakland Raiders and New Orleans Saints quarterback landed at No. 21. 

Today would have been Stabler's 74th birthday. 

Below is a progressive look at Kenny during his Alabama years. The photos and write ups are from various media guides.

aa1
Photo in the 1965 Alabama Football Media Brochure.
aa2
Stabler's write-up/bio from the 1965 Media Brochure.
aa4
Stabler's write-up/bio from the 1966 Media Brochure.
aa3
Photo in the 1966 Alabama Football Media Brochure.
aa5
Kenny Stabler's bio in the 1967 Sugar Bowl Press Brochure.
Kenny "The Snake" Stabler
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 25, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from BamaCentral!

Christopher Walsh

Happy holidays from all our families to yours. Merry Christmas!

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Woody Hayes

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 8 Nick Saban Becomes the Dean of SEC Coaches

Christopher Walsh

Among Nick Saban's Greatest accomplishments at Alabama over the years, settling down was one few thought he could do

Dylan Moses Gives Timetable for Announcing Draft Plans

Christopher Walsh

Alabama linebacker lets everyone know when he'll announce if he'll come back

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Frank Leahy

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Julio Jones is the Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reached another major NFL milestone while helping lead a 24-12 victory over Jacksonville

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Amos Alonzo Stagg

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 24, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 9 Alabama Snatches Victory in 2012 SEC Title Game

Christopher Walsh

Freshman Amari Cooper scored the game-winning touchdown as the Bulldogs weren't able to counter during the final seconds