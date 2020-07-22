Bama Central
Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1995 Georgia

Cary L. Clark

It was a hot day in Athens, Ga. on Sept. 30, 1995, and Ray Goff was on the hot seat. It was so hot many fans of both teams wore shorts and worked on their tans. Speaking of which, the Georgia Bulldogs got their hides tanned by No. 20 Alabama that day, 31-0.

The term 'NOTS', AKA 'Non-Offensive Touchdowns' wasn’t a thing yet, but it should have been. Crimson Tide defensive backs Cedrick Samuels, Kevin Jackson and DeShea Townsend each scored their first career touchdowns that day, with Townsend’s coming courtesy of a blocked field goal by Shannon Brown. Samuel’s picked up a fumble and returned it 25 yards. Jackson had an old-fashioned interception return for six points.

Georgia had to move tailback Hines Ward to quarterback as it had earlier lost starter Mike Bobo for the season. That was a factor in Alabama’s shutout, as Ward hadn’t been behind center since high school. Ward was replaced later in the game by backup Brian Smith, who also struggled.

The Crimson Tide’s only offensive touchdown came on a 12-yard run by halfback Dennis Riddle with 2:07 left in the game. Jackson’s 36-yard pick-six followed soon and Bulldog fans streamed to the Sanford Stadium exits. Jackson’s TD pick was his third interception of the game, tying a UA school record.

The goose egg was the one and only time Bama has shut Georgia out in the series. Goff later said that after his firing “I felt like an outcast.”

Such is SEC football.

Defensive back Bard Ford equaled his career best day with six tackles for Alabama. Jackson led the Crimson Tide with 10 stops. Walk-on lineman Anthony Dowdell’s first career tackle was a sack of Smith, to the delight of the Tide sideline.

Crimson Tide quarterback Brian Burgdorf, a Georgia native, went 7-15 for 100 yards. Tight end Tony Johnson caught two for 51 yards. Johnson was the O.J. Howard of his era. He wasn’t used often enough to suit Alabama Nation, but when he was, Johnson was effective.

The Alabama offense only made 11 first downs but out-gained the Bulldogs 227 yards to 214. Georgia coach Ray Goff was fired at the end of that 1995 season. Two straight losses to Alabama didn’t help his cause.

Current Georgia coach Kirby Smart was a freshman safety that year. 

Current Georgia coach Kirby Smart was a freshman safety that year.

