Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 2009 LSU

Cary L. Clark

Patrick Peterson picked a bad play to get hurt on.

Back on November 7, 2009 Alabama and LSU were embroiled in a war at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The crowd was in a frenzy.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Alabama’s home stadium got loud. Very loud.

Star Tigers cornerback Patrick Peterson left the game for a play with an injury. Jones and Tide quarterback Greg McElroy noticed, as did offensive coordinator Jim McElwain.

McElroy raised up, hit Jones on a screen pass, and 73 yards later the Tigers were toast.

Final score: Alabama 24, LSU 15.

The third-ranked Tide and the no. 9 Tigers had battled on even terms until that fateful play.

:” We practiced that [play] all week," Jones said. "A situation like that, I feel like I should just step up and make the play. I did what I had to do."

And the Tide defense -- as it had all season -- came through in the end.

Needing two scores, backup quarterback Jarrett Lee and LSU couldn't get it to midfield in the final minutes.

Alabama hadn't left them much time, anyway, milking more than six minutes off the clock in setting up Tiffin's final kick, made possible when a running into the kicker call led Tide coach Nick Saban to go for it on fourth-and-1 just across midfield.

Eventual Heisman winner Mark Ingram got the first down after taking a direct snap from the Wildcat formation.

"That gives everybody confidence," McElroy said. "It's coach Saban having faith in us."

Senior kicker Leigh Tiffin booted a 40-yard field goal with 3:04 left to seal it and the Tide (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) earned a rematch with then No. 1 Florida for the league championship

Ironically, McElwain would go on to take over the Florida program later in his career.

