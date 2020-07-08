Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1986 Tennessee

On Oct. 18, 1986, Ray Perkins’ final Alabama team broke a two-year losing streak to Tennessee with a dominating 56-28 win in Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium. Sophomore tailback Bobby Humphrey, mostly on a play called “Toss 28,” blistered the orange-clad defense for 217 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns. On this day, “The Hump” was unstoppable for the second-ranked Crimson Tide.

“That was mighty sweet,” Perkins said. “That was the best win I’ve had in a long time. Our team played great today.”

Tennessee coach Johnny Majors agreed.

“It was quite apparent to the eye that we were beaten by an outstanding and superior football team," Majors said. “Alabama is playing with confidence and they mauled us physically, especially their offense.”

The Crimson Tide offense ran for 457 yards, proving Majors’ point.

Humphrey was the key, but he had help. Gene Jelks and Bo Wright ran for 89 and 83 yards respectively and each scored once. Wright was the fullback and he provided great blocking as well. The same could be said for an offensive line led by seniors Wes Neighbors and Bill Condon.

Mike Shula, then a senior quarterback, didn’t have to throw much but was effective when doing so. He finished 3-for-6 for 78 yards and two touchdowns, including a 34-yarder to wide receiver Clay Whitehurst after a nifty play-action fake to Humphrey.

A defense led by future All-Pro linebackers Cornelius Bennett and Derrick Thomas gave up 28 points but made plays when it had to. The leading tacklers that day were Linebackers Greg Gilbert with 13 and Wayne Davis with 10.

Humphrey and Davis went on to send sons Marlon and Ben to play football at Alabama.

Volunteers quarterback Jeff Francis racked up 309 yards and two scores in the loss.