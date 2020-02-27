C.M. Newton and Alabama Basketball

Bama Central
C.M. Newton was hired as the Alabama basketball coach and his first team in 1968-69 went on to a 4-20 season (1-17 in the conference).

Newton turned things around quickly.  His fourth team went 18-8 and his fifth team was 22-8.  The next 3 years he either won or tied for the conference championship.

aa4

Newton posted a 211-123 record in his 12 years as the leader of the Crimson Tide program.  He had the Tide in the post season in 6 of those years.

aa2
 (photo by Jimmy Bank)
aa5

In addition to being an outstanding coach, C.M. Newton was known to be one of the nicest men at the U of A.  A Birmingham News sportswriter wrote "Sometimes the sheer decency of the fellow startles you."

aa3
C.M. Newton speaking at his resignation press conference with Assoc. Athletic Dir. Sam Bailey and his successor, Wimp Sanderson. (photo by Jimmy Bank)
