C.M. Newton and Alabama Basketball

C.M. Newton was hired as the Alabama basketball coach and his first team in 1968-69 went on to a 4-20 season (1-17 in the conference).

Newton turned things around quickly. His fourth team went 18-8 and his fifth team was 22-8. The next 3 years he either won or tied for the conference championship.

Newton posted a 211-123 record in his 12 years as the leader of the Crimson Tide program. He had the Tide in the post season in 6 of those years.

(photo by Jimmy Bank)

In addition to being an outstanding coach, C.M. Newton was known to be one of the nicest men at the U of A. A Birmingham News sportswriter wrote "Sometimes the sheer decency of the fellow startles you."