The Daily Dose: The 1965 National Champions

In 1965 Alabama was coming off a controversial national championship in which the Crimson Tide had finished the regular season undefeated and had already been voted No. 1 in the final polls prior to narrowly losing to Texas in the Orange Bowl, 21-17.

Consequently, the Associated Press decided that for the first in its history it would hold the final vote after all the bowl games had been played instead of the conclusion of the regular season (though this change didn't become permanent until 1969).

Amazingly, it worked to Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s advantage again, but it sure didn’t seem that way on Sept. 18, when Alabama opened the season with a controversial 18-17 loss at Georgia thanks to a disputed call in which the Bulldogs scored the game-winning touchdown on a play the receiver should have been ruled down.

The Crimson Tide stumbled again on Oct. 16 after young quarterback Kenny Stabler moved Alabama into scoring range late in the game only to throw the ball away on fourth down when he mistakenly thought it was third down (which is what the Legion Field scoreboard indicated), resulting in a 7-7 tie with Tennessee.

But those would be the only blemishes in an otherwise remarkable season. For example, against Mississippi State in Jackson, Miss., Bryant surprised the Bulldogs by calling the tackle-eligible play, having Jerry Duncan move off the line of scrimmage to make him able to receive a legal reception.

After defeating LSU 31-7, and Auburn 30-3, Alabama (8-1-1) was ranked No. 4 behind 1. Michigan State, 2. Arkansas and No. 3 Nebraska, with seemingly no way to leapfrog all three and defend its title …

… or so it seemed to everyone but Bryant.

Instead of accepting an invitation to play in the Cotton Bowl, Bryant agreed to face Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. His thinking was if Michigan State lost to UCLA in the Rose Bowl and Arkansas was defeated by LSU in the Sugar Bowl, the Orange Bowl would determine the national champion.

That’s exactly what happened.

Orange Bowl

Despite being outsized, Alabama outgained Nebraska 518-377 yards and Bryant’s squads successfully executed both the tackle-eligible play and more than one on-sides kick in completing a masterful 39-28 victory.

Although Ray Perkins had nine catches for 159 yards, quarterback Steve Sloan was named both the game’s most valuable player and along with center/linebacker Paul Crane an All-American. All-SEC selections were fullback Steve Bowman, Crane, defensive end Creed Gilmer, defensive back Bobby Johns, and split end Tommy Tolleson.

As Bryant foresaw, when the final Associated Press poll was released, the top five was: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan State, 3. Arkansas, 4. UCLA, 5. Nebraska.

In contrast, the final coaches’ poll, conducted before the bowls, read: 1. Michigan State, 2. Arkansas, 3. Nebraska, 4. Alabama, 5. UCLA.

Incidentally, Bryant joined Minnesota’s Bernie Bierman (1940–41), Army’s Red Blaik (1944–45), Notre Dame’s Frank Leahy (1946–47), and Oklahoma’s Bud Wilkinson (1955–56) as the only coaches to win back-to-back national titles.

1965 Crimson Tide

9-1-1, national champions, SEC champions

Sept. 18 Georgia Athens L 17-18

Sept. 25 Tulane Mobile W 27-0

Oct. 2 Ole Miss Birmingham W 17-16

Oct. 9 Vanderbilt Nashville W 22-7

Oct. 16 Tennessee Birmingham T 7-7

Oct. 23 Florida State Tuscaloosa W 21-0

Oct. 30 Mississippi State Jackson W 10-7

Nov. 6 LSU Baton Rouge W 31-7

Nov. 13 South Carolina Tuscaloosa W 35-14

Nov. 27 Auburn Birmingham W 30-3

Jan. 1, 1966 Nebraska Orange Bowl W 39-28

Coach: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Total points: 256-107

Captains: Steve Sloan, Paul Crane

Ranking (AP): Preseason No. 5; Postseason No. 1.

All-Americans: First team _ Paul Crane, center; Steve Sloan, quarterback. Second team _ Steve Bowman, fullback. Academic _ Dennis Homan, end; Steve Sloan, quarterback.

All-SEC (first team): Steve Bowman, fullback; Paul Crane, center; Creed Gilmer, defensive end; Bobby Johns, defensive back; Tommy Tolleson, split end.

Leaders: Rushing _ Steve Bowman (770 yards, 153 carries); Passing _ Steve Sloan (97 of 160, 1,453 yards); Tommy Tolleson (32 catches, 374 yards).

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books