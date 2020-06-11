Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose Crimson Tide: Tommy Brooker

Christopher Walsh

When it came time to piece together his display case as part of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2009, Tommy Brooker didn’t have much he could contribute. There was no old jersey in a frame or a helmet in storage to donate. 

So he wrote “Bama, No. 1 team in the nation” on the one item he could donate, a cheek cushion from his Riddell helmet.

Still, it was the most personable item placed next to a photo of him shaking hands with Joe Namath after playing the New York Jets; a pictorial collage of the 1960 game against Auburn when he scored the only points in the 3-0 victory; a letterman’s jacket; and “Coach Bryant’s Football Family;” a team photo of the 1961 national champions.

“This is probably the ultimate,” he said of his induction. “It’s a dream come true.”

The Demopolis, Ala., native was an honorable mention All-American, but an Academic All-American, and always thought himself as more than a kicker. 

For example, during his AFL rookie season he caught four passes for the Dallas Texas (before the franchise became the Kansas City Chiefs), three for touchdowns including a 92-yard hookup with quarterback Len Dawson at Denver.

Brooker, who founded the Alabama A Club Educational & Charitable Foundation in 1968, also broke George Blanda’s record for consecutive extra points, and never missed one during his five years as a pro, making all 149. 

His most famous kick came in the famous 1962 AFL championship when he made a 24-yard field goal in double overtime, then the longest game in pro football history at 77 minutes and 54 seconds, to beat the Houston Oilers 20-17.

“The conditions were awful and nobody in the huddle was saying a word,” he said. “They were just looking at me and standing there, and I looked up to them and said, ‘Don’t worry baby, it’s all over.’ I was a brash young rookie. I looked at it this way, kicking was just another play for me.”

Tommy  Brooker celebration
Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

Brooker died in September 2019. 

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Black Dog

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: SEC 2009 preview (Nick Saban) vs. AJ McCarron

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Just A Minute: Here's A Symbolic Gesture That Every Team and League Could Make This Season

If pro teams and colleges really want to make a bold statement this season, why not show some black-jersey solidarity?

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Report: Three More Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

At least eight Crimson Tide players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last two weeks

Tyler Martin

Alabama Softball Lands Three Players on 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams

Senior Bailey Hemphill and junior Kaylee Tow earn first-team honors, while senior Krystal Goodman is named to the second-team

UA_Athletics

Alabama Football Has Six Players Named to the Walter Camp 2020 Preseason All-America Teams

Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the lone first teamer while the Crimson Tide has five second-team honorees

Tyler Martin

Canon Claycomb Eyeing High Aspirations For Alabama Golf After Shortened Spring Season

According to coach Jay Seawell, Claycomb was a "difference maker" for the Crimson Tide in its shortened spring campaign

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: The 1960 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tampa

Alabama football hasn't always had a rigorous schedule or played other powerhouse programs

J. Bank

Document Outlines Alabama's Plans for Athletic Events this Fall

If you are inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall, you could be wearing a mask

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin