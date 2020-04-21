Bama Central
Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Too Full of 'Bama

Christopher Walsh

The 1953 season was one of the most unusual in Alabama history, even though the Crimson Tide won the SEC championship.

Despite three ties, against LSU, Tennessee _ which was the first televised home game, with Alabama alum Mel Allen announcing along with Volunteers alum Lindsay Nelson _ and Mississippi State, it was Alabama’s first league title in eight years, thanks to a narrow 10-8 victory against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Consequently, an invitation was extended to play Rice in the Cotton Bowl, which featured a play remembered much longer than the 28-6 final score. With Alabama already down 7-6, Owls halfback Dickie Moegle broke through the line at the Rice 5 and by the time he was racing past the Crimson Tide sideline it was apparent a touchdown was likely imminent.

Only frustrated fullback Tommy Lewis, who had been sitting on the sideline with the other offensive players, stepped on to the field and drilled the startled Moegle.

As if coming out of a daze, Lewis returned to the bench, where he stayed for the remainder of the second quarter, and covered his head with a towel behind stunned Coach Red Drew (who would resign a year later with a career record of 45-28-7 following an unimpressive 4-5-2 season) while fans booed.

Referee Cliff Shaw ruled that Moegle should be credited with a touchdown, and at halftime Lewis went to Rice’s locker room to apologize.

“I saw him coming a long way off,” Lewis said after the game. “The nearer he got to me, the nearer I moved to the field. I don't know what happened. I couldn't realize that I had done it when I returned to the bench. It seemed like a dream.

“I’m too emotional. I kept telling myself, ‘I didn’t do it. I didn't do it.’ But I knew I had. I’m just too full of ’Bama. He just ran too close. I know I’ll be hearing about this the rest of my life.”

Alabama’s fortunes dipped in the second half as Moegle continued to dismantle the defense. He eventually finished with 265 rushing yards  which was more than the entire Alabama offense — averaging a whopping 21.4 yards per carry, and three touchdowns to be voted outstanding back of the game.

Even though Lewis wound up on the losing end, he became a national celebrity, with “Too full of ’Bama” energetically celebrated by the Crimson Tide fan base. Time Magazine dubbed him “Alabama’s Twelfth Man,” and both players traveled to New York to appear on the Ed Sullivan Show and talk about one of the most memorable plays in college football history.

However, Moegle didn’t quite appreciate the hero treatment Lewis received, effectively putting him in the shadows despite his amazing performance in the game.

“Heck, I was the one who scored the touchdown,” said Moegle, who later changed the spelling of his name to Maegle, who match its pronunciation. 

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

