Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1934 National Champions

Christopher Walsh

In 1934, Alabama was coming off a 7-1-1 season and won the inaugural championship of the new Southeastern Conference, which included Sewanee, Georgia Tech and Tulane. 

But the team also had an amazing collection of young talent, including fullback Joe Demyanovich, halfback Dixie Howell, end Don Hutson, tackle Bill Lee, quarterback Riley Smith, and a rugged end named Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

It was easily the best team Coach Frank Thomas had ever had. 

After opening with a 24-0 victory against Howard, which was coached by former Alabama All-American center Clyde “Shorty” Propst, the Crimson Tide blew through its Southeastern Conference schedule, with the lone close game a 13-6 victory against Tennessee.

The wins kept piling up, with an impressive season-ending stretch of 40-0 against Clemson, 40-0 at Georgia Tech, and 34-0 vs. Vanderbilt in Birmingham. Consequently, Alabama was headed back to Pasadena to play in the Rose Bowl, but for the first time without Wallace Wade. 

Thomas pushed all the right buttons to motivate his players, including making sure they knew many sportswriters had declared Minnesota would have been a better choice to face Stanford, and again the West Coast team was expected to win.

“I’ll never forget going to the Rose Bowl,” Bryant said. “I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic trainer at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my football player. This is the best player on my team.’ Well shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready, and I was too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day.”

Frank Thomas

Duly inspired, and aided by scouting reports from former standout Johnny Mack Brown, Alabama dominated, 29-13, before a sellout crowd of 84,484.

Rose Bowl archives describe the game this way: “Frank Thomas’ Alabama (9-0) brings the first great aerial circus in Rose Bowl history to Pasadena to hand Stanford’s ‘Vow Boys’ (9-0-1) another Rose Bowl defeat, 29-13. The 85,000 spectators are amazed by the soaring footballs propelled by Dixie Howell to Don Hutson. Howell completes nine of 12 passes and averages 44.8 yards with six punts.”

Howell scored two touchdowns, one on a 67-yard run, and passed 59 yards to Hutson for another. He passed for 160 yards and ran for 111 more to be named the game’s most valuable player.

Thomas called Howell’s performance the “greatest I’ve ever seen.”

“That boy has ice water in his veins, if ever a competitive athlete had. I’ve never seen him nervous before, but that morning he couldn’t look at his breakfast, let alone eat it. And he couldn’t eat lunch.”

Alabama had won its fourth national championship by averaging 31.4 points per game while yielding just 4.5. Howell was named Southeastern Conference player of the year in addition to All-American along with Lee and Hutson, who would go on to revolutionize the National Football League with the Green Bay Packers.

Noted Will Rogers, “Stanford made a mistake in scoring first. It just made those Alabama boys mad.”

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

The 1934 Crimson Tide 

10-0, national champions, SEC champions

Sept. 29 Howard, Tuscaloosa, W 24-0

Oct. 5 Sewanee,  Montgomery, W 35-6

Oct. 13 Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, W 41-0

Oct. 20 Tennessee, Birmingham, W 13-6

Oct. 27 Georgia, Birmingham, W 26-6

Nov. 3 Kentucky, Lexington, W 34-14

Nov. 10 Clemson, Tuscaloosa, W 40-0

Nov. 17 Georgia Tech, Atlanta, W 40-0

Nov. 29 Vanderbilt, Birmingham, W 34-0

Jan. 1, 1935 Stanford, Rose Bowl, W 29-13

Total points: 316-45

Coach: Frank Thomas 

Captain: Bill Lee

All-American: First team  Millard “Dixie” Howell, back; Don Hutson, end; Bill Lee, tackle.

All-SEC (first team): Dixie Howell, halfback; Don Hutson, end; Bill Lee, tackle; Charlie Marr, guard

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

I love that cover photo. I've always enjoyed seeing how snazzy everyone used to dress.

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: Three 2021 Defensive End Prospects to Watch

Our video this week takes a look at three defensive ends who could end up playing on Saturdays for the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

For Alabama Thrower, 'BC' Doesn’t Simply Represent His Initials, But Also 'Beat Cancer'

After being told he only had a 20 percent of living, Crimson Tide track and field athlete Bobby Colantonio Jr. not only beat the odds but came back to set a school record and restart his Olympic dream

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: 'Emu'-nization

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

All Things Bama Podcast: Breakdown of Ian Jackson's Commitment, Nugget on Miller Moss, And More

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Antoine Pettway Addresses Current Situation in Minnesota

The Alabama men's basketball assistant coach made his remarks in an Instagram Live feed

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Namath Eyes The Super Bowl vs. That Championship Season

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list. Vote between Joe Namath and Gene Stallings covers.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Jeremy Pruitt Recalls Recruiting Mishap From Time at Alabama Under Nick Saban

The now-Tennessee coach shared a funny story from his time at the Capstone and Saban gave his thoughts on his current team, the pandemic, and more during the 26th annual L'Arche Mobile Football Preview

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Just A Minute: For College Football To Play In The Fall Nearly Everything Has to Go Right

College athletes are being asked to forego the one thing their pro counterparts are demanding, regular testing for the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Sweet Win Alabama (Colin Peek) vs. Lee Roy Jordan

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

2021 Four-Star LB Ian Jackson Bringing Toughness, Competitive Fire to Alabama

Bama Central caught up with Jackson's high school coach, Caleb Ross, to discuss what the Prattville product is bringing with him to Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell