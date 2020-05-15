Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1964 National Champions

The 1963 season had been turbulent for the Crimson Tide. Quarterback Joe Namath was suspended for the final two games for violating the team’s no-drinking policy, and, after accepting an invitation to the play in the Sugar Bowl, Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant compared his team’s chances against Ole Miss as being the same of it snowing in New Orleans.

The next day, Alabama awoke to find the city covered in the white stuff, which obviously drastically changed the dynamics of the game. Although the Tide didn’t reach the end zone, it didn’t need to. The defense made six fumble recoveries and three interceptions to more than offset the Rebels’ statistical advantage of 248 yards to 194. Tim Davis’ four field goals, of 31, 46, 22 and 48 yards led to a 12-7 victory, and for the first time in Sugar Bowl history a kicker was named game MVP.

Namath had earned a fresh start in 1964, when Alabama was ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press poll, but four games into the schedule sustained a knee injury against North Carolina State that would limit him for the rest of the year.

Steve Sloan replaced him and led victories against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and LSU. But against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Namath entered the scoreless game late in the second quarter. By halftime, it was 14-0, en route to a 24-7 victory.

When Namath had a similar performance against Auburn on Thanksgiving Day, with a touchdown pass to end Ray Perkins along with Ray Ogden’s 108-yard kickoff return sparking a 21-41 victory, his legendary status really began to really take hold. Of course, the undefeated (10-0) record didn’t hurt, either.

Combined with Notre Dame’s loss to Southern California, Alabama vaulted to No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll (voted before the postseason), and received an invitation to face Texas in the first Orange Bowl played at night.

Namath, despite having a heavily-wrapped knee, was again was the spark off the bench, completing 18 of 37 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

However, in the closing seconds, Alabama was down 21-17 and had the ball inches away from the goal line. The call was a quarterback sneak behind center Gaylon McCollough, who with the snap plowed into the end zone.

But Namath was extremely close. So close even some on the Texas side said the could have gone either way. Namath said that official signaled touchdown, but another overruled.

His take: “I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.”

Guard Wayne Freeman, tackle Dan Kearley and halfback/kicker David Ray were named to various All-American teams (back Mickey Andrews was second-team) along with Namath, who for the season completed 64 of 100 passes for 757 yards, but was not a consensus selection.

Of course, he went on to have a prolific career in the National Football League, and is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 1964 Crimson Tide

10-1, 10-1, national champions, SEC champions

Sept. 19 Georgia, Tuscaloosa, W 31-3

Sept. 26 Tulane, Mobile, W 36-6

Oct. 3 Vanderbilt, Birmingham, W 24-0

Oct. 10 North Carolina State, Tuscaloosa, W 21-0

Oct. 17 Tennessee, Knoxville, W 19-8

Oct. 24 Florida, Tuscaloosa, W 17-14

Oct. 31 Mississippi State, Jackson, W 23-6

Nov. 7 LSU, Birmingham, W 17-9

Nov. 14 Georgia Tech, Atlanta, W 24-7

Nov. 26 Auburn, Birmingham, W 21-14

Jan. 1, 1965 Texas, Orange Bowl, L 21-17

Total points: 250-88

Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Captains: Joe Namath, Ray Ogden

Ranking (AP): Preseason No. 6; Postseason No. 1.

All-American: First team _ Wayne Freeman, guard; Dan Kearley, defensive tackle; Joe Namath, quarterback; David Ray, halfback. Second team _ Mickey Andrews, back. Academic _ Gaylon McCollough, center.

All-SEC (first team): Steve Bowman, back; Wayne Freeman, guard; Dan Kearley, defensive tackle; Joe Namath, quarterback; David Ray, end.

Leaders: Rushing _ Steve Bowman (536 yards, 106 carries); Passing _ Joe Namath (64 of 100, 757 yards); Receiving _ David Ray (19 catches, 271 yards).

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books