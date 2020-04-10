There were roughly two minutes remaining in the game, and Alabama senior center Barrett Jones knew that the time was finally at hand. So he grabbed co-captain Damion Square and went for a Gatorade jug, while teammates formed a wall behind Nick Saban.

They subsequently executed the dousing to perfection, which was fitting considering what the Crimson Tide had just done to Notre Dame — dominating from the start and crushing previously the unbeaten Fighting Irish in the BCS Championship Game, 42-14.

“I’m not a really emotional guy, but I really enjoyed the moment,” Jones said after Alabama won its 15th national title and second straight.

“It’s been amazing. I just can’t really put it into words right now.”

That was a strong sentiment among teammates as well as they tried to put it into perspective what had been accomplished.

With the victory, Alabama become college football’s first back-to-back consensus national champion since Nebraska in 1994-95, as well as the first school to win three national titles in the BCS era — never mind in four years. Outside of the Cornhuskers one had to go all the way back to Notre Dame in the late 1940s to find a comparison, and those Irish teams didn’t play postseason games.

Saban also went from being the first coach to lift the crystal trophy a third time, to enjoying the fourth (three at Alabama). In the modern era of the game, only Paul W. “Bear” Bryant (six), and Knute Rockne (five), had more national titles, and many of theirs weren’t considered consensus.

It was also the Southeastern Conference’s seventh straight championship while Alabama finally vanquished one of its demons, beating the nemesis that cost it the 1973 title, among others indirectly.

“It’s unbelievable, I really can’t say anything,” senior long-snapper Carson Tinker tried to explain.

“We wanted to do something no one else has done. I think we did we it tonight. Unprecedented. That’s the word that’s been in my head the last month or so.”

Midway through the second quarter Notre Dame’s bench was silent and stunned at the Crimson Tide’s proficiency on both sides of the ball.

Notre Dame’s defense had given up just nine points in the first quarter that season, and two rushing touchdowns; Alabama posted 14 points on its first two possessions and reached the end zone a third time on its first play of the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish was thought to have the nation’s best red-zone defense; The Crimson Tide scored touchdowns on all five possessions inside the 20.

Only one opposing running back had reached 100-rushing yards; Junior Eddie Lacy had 96 in the first half including a show-stopping spin move into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown reception.

Lacy finished with 145 rushing yards on 20 carries, and similar to Mark Ingram Jr. and Trent Richardson in the 2009 title game against Texas the Crimson Tide had two 100-yard backs with freshman T.J. Yeldon tallying 108 yards on 21 carries.

Destiny? Luck of the Irish? Alabama thumbed its zone at all that and then un-mercilessly squashed previously unbeaten leprechauns. Notre Dame won the coin toss and nothing else.

“We said we’re coming to take it, and we’re not leaving here until we get it,” junior tackle D.J. Fluker said.

When Alabama scored off the opening kickoff, the 82-yard possession was the longest the Irish had given up all season. The Crimson Tide followed with touchdown drives of 61 and 80 yards on its next two possessions, which made everything after that a formality.

“We want to be physical,” senior guard Chance Warmack said. “That’s our M.O., we want to be a physical team.”

With Lacy, the offensive MVP, grinding away, it was almost unfair that the passing game was equally effective. Quarterback AJ McCarron completed eight of his first nine passes en route to a 20-of-28 and four-touchdowns performance, with and no interceptions or sacks.

Consequently, Alabama fished with 264 passing yards and 265 rushing.

Up 28-0, McCarron found Amari Cooper for a 34-yard touchdown on Alabama’s first possession of the second half and later on a 19-yard scoring pass to complete the scoring. The freshman wide receiver finished with six catches for 105 yards.

Meanwhile, led by defensive MVP C.J. Mosley, Alabama keyed stopping the run and ended up giving up just 32 rushing yards, 20 on a singe carry by Theo Riddick.

“I told (the defensive backs) they won’t run the ball,” Square said. They only way they can win is to throw the football.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Everett Golson did lead Notre Dame on two second-half scoring drives, and was 21-for-36 for 270 yards and one touchdown, but couldn’t change the telling words being used tSome of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Bookso describe the game and Crimson Tide.

Like overwhelming, historic, and “Dynasty,” junior cornerback Dee Milliner offered.

The 2012 Crimson Tide

13-1 National Champions, SEC Champions

Date Opponent Location W/L Score

Sept. 1: Michigan, Arlington, Texas W 41-14

Sept. 8: Western Kentucky, Tuscaloosa W 35-0

Sept. 15: Arkansas, Fayetteville W 52-0

Sept. 22: Florida Atlantic, Tuscaloosa W 40-7

Sept. 29: Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa W 33-14

Oct. 13: Missouri, Columbia, Mo. W 42-10

Oct. 20: Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn. W 44-13

Oct. 27: Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa W 38-7

Nov. 3: LSU, Baton Rouge, La. W 21-17

Nov. 10: Texas A & M, Tuscaloosa L 29-24

Nov. 17: Western Carolina, Tuscaloosa W 49-0

Nov. 24: Auburn, Tuscaloosa W 49-0

Dec. 1: Georgia, SEC Championship W 32-28

Jan. 7: Notre Dame, BCS National Championship W 42-14

Coach: Nick Saban

Captains: Barrett Jones, Damion Square and Chance Warmack.

Ranking (AP): Preseason — No. 2; Postseason —No. 1.

All-Americans: First team — Barrett Jones, center; Dee Milliner, cornerback; C.J. Mosley, linebacker; Chance Warmack, guard. Second team — D.J. Fluker, tackle.

All-SEC (first team): Chance Warmack, guard; D.J. Fluker, tackle; Barrett Jones, center; Eddie Lacy, running back; C.J. Mosley, linebacker; Dee Milliner, cornerback.

Leaders: Rushing — Eddie Lacy (1,322 yards, 204carries); Passing — AJ McCarron (211 of 314, 2,933 yards); Receiving — Amari Cooper (59 catches, 1,000 yards).