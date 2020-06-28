Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Andrew Zow and Tyler Watts

Although Andrew Zoe and Tyler Watts had a prolific quarterback competition/controversy, they guided the Alabama offense from 1998-2002, when Mike DuBose and Dennis Franchione were heading the program, and combined to pass for more than 8,000 yards.

Zow took over the starting job as a freshman in 1998, and his 1,969 passing yards were the seventh most in Crimson Tide history.

However, his signature game was one of his last, against rival Auburn. With Santonio Beard (199 yards) and Ahmaad Galloway (127) both exceeding 100 rushing yards, Zow replaced injured Tyler Watts and completed 22 of 29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, to help lead a 31-7 victory.

For his career, Zow was 459-for-852 (53.9 percent) for 5,5983 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. His passer rating was 118.9.

As a senior, Watts and Brodie Croyle became the first quarterback combo to each pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season. He completed 112 of 181 passes for 1,414 yards, and helped lead the Tide to a 10-3 record.

Watts was 284-for-492 (57.7 percent) for 3,540 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, for a 126.3 rating. He also had 1,128 rushing yards and nine more scores.

Watts lives in Birmingham and does some broadcasting for the Crimson Tide.

Zow got into coaching and during this past offseason was named the new head coach at Sylacauga High School. His previous stops, all in the state of Alabama were at Montevallo (2012-'15), Calera (2016-'18) and Bessemer City (2019).