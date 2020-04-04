Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Arthur "Tarzan" White

If Arthur "Tarzan" White isn't one of your favorite Alabama players yet, this might change your mind.

In addition to the nickname -- which according to the book "The Real Tarzan" by David Hartline goes back to when he was a kid in Atmore, Ala., and spent a lot of time running through the woods and swinging on fines in the swamp areas -- and his middle name being Pershing, White was an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36.

He played guard, and during his three on the varsity Alabama went 24-2-2 and won both a Southeastern Conference title and national championship (both in 1934).

Excelling at math, White landed Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama while earning both his Bachelor of Science and master's degrees in four years. He subsequently earned his doctorate at Columbus University.

Not impressed yet?

After being a second-round selection in the 1937 NFL Draft he played from 1937-39 and 1945 for the New York Giants, and in 1940-41 with the Cardinals back when they were in Chicago.

White played in the first Pro Bowl.

Still not won over? Ok, here's the clincher. White was also a heavyweight wrestler, and for a while was the world champion.

In his first local pro wresting appearance he used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn). The "Oklahoma Meanie," immediately wanted a rematch.

White also served four years in the military during World War II.