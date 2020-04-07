Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Big Al

Christopher Walsh

In 1930, Alabama was off to a 1-0 start when Ole Miss rolled into town on October 4 for both teams’ Southern Conference opener. Even though it would be his final season with the Crimson Tide, Wallace Wade knew that he had good team, maybe his best yet – and that included the 1925 and 1926 Rose Bowl squads.

Alabama had opened the season with a 43-0 victory against Howard, and would crush the Rebels that day, 64-0.

Apparently inspired by comments yelled between fans, Everett Strupper of the Atlanta Journal wrote: “That Alabama team of 1930 is a typical Wade machine, powerful, big, tough, fast, aggressive, well-schooled in fundamentals, and the best blocking team for this early in the season that I have ever seen. When those big brutes hit you I mean you go down and stay down, often for an additional two minutes.

“Coach Wade started his second team that was plenty big and they went right to their knitting scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against one of the best fighting small lines that I have seen. For Ole Miss was truly battling the big boys for every inch of ground.

“At the end of the quarter, the earth started to tremble, there was a distant rumble that continued to grow. Some excited fan in the stands bellowed, ‘Hold your horses, the elephants are coming,’ and out stamped this Alabama varsity.

“It was the first time that I had seen it and the size of the entire eleven nearly knocked me cold, men that I had seen play last year looking like they had nearly doubled in size.”

The 1930 team went on to finish its regular season 10-0, with eight shutouts and 13 total points allowed compared to 217 scored. Consequently, Alabama received another invitation to the Rose Bowl, where the “red elephants” crushed Washington State 24-0 to claim their third national championship.

For years, Strupper and other sportswriters commonly referred to the football team as the red elephants due to the trademark crimson-colored jerseys the players wore. Before long, seeing a real elephant on campus wasn’t unusual despite the aquatic nickname, a practice that continued into the 1950s when school officials decided the massive mascots were too expensive.

Big Al’s debut as Alabama’s official mascot came at the 1979 Sugar Bowl, where the Crimson Tide turned back Penn State at the goal line to earn a 14-7 victory and a national championship. 

Considering Alabama is one of the few teams that does not have a logo on the helmet or uniforms, Big’s Al’s likeness has become a staple on Alabama merchandise, and the costumed mascot makes regular appearances around the state. He’s even the subject of some children’s books.

Big Al celebrates against Auburn
Alabama Athletics

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

Comments (1)
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

One of my friends in college at UA was Big Al. The work and dedication it takes to be a mascot is incredible

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Alabama's Henry Ruggs III be a Top-15 Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Walsh chimes in and helps with the Sports Illustrated debate about when Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III might be selected

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Way-Too-Early College Basketball Top 25 For 2020-21 Season

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports, and the best of Sports Illustrated for April 7, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Is Alabama or LSU the Modern Defensive Back U?

Crimson Tide aims for a fourth first-place finish in Sports Illustrated's Position U Series

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: April Showers ...

-a-different-way-at-looking-at-all-things-alabama-athletics-through-the-eyes-of-anthony-sisco

Anthony Sisco

More Big Boards, Mock Drafts and Position Rankings, Oh My!

The last talk and rumors regarding former Alabama players in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Julio Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Former Alabama wide receiver lands one of NFL's highest honors

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Bart Starr

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic: Mad World by Crimson Tikes

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Christopher Walsh

25 Crimson Tide Top 25 Lists: Comebacks

Ranking Crimson Tide football every way we can think of, from the position groups to the best teams and games in program history

Christopher Walsh