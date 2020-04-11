Bama Central
Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Bobby Johns

Christopher Walsh

Even though Bobby Johns is considered a legend at Alabama, he still probably doesn't get enough credit for his standout career with the Crimson Tide. 

The two-time All-American defensive back, three-time All-SEC pick, played on teams that combined to post a 28-3-2 record. He was on the 1965 national championship team, and 1966 squad that finished undefeated yet wasn't No. 1 in the the final rankings.

“We beat everyone on our schedule,” Johns said in the book “The Missing Ring.”

“What else did they want? Did they want us to beat the Green Bay Packers?”

Johns had three interceptions in the 1967 Sugar Bowl, a 34-7 victory against Nebraska, which still stands as a Sugar Bowl record. In 1966, he returned two interceptions for a touchdown.

Although Johns had a prolific career as a safety, he had aspirations of being the next great Alabama quarterback, the position he played at Banks High School in nearby Birmingham.

However, the Crimson Tide had added another standout quarterback named Kenny Stabler, and Johns made the position switch during his freshmen year in order to get on the field. 

He ended up being named a co-captain his senior year and was named to the Team of the Decade for the 1960s. Alabama's Most Improved Defensive Back award in the spring is named in his honor. 

Although Johns was selected in the 12th round of the 1968 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, he opted to begin his coaching career, which spanned 33 years. 

It included stops at both McAdory and E.B. Erwin High School, where he compiled a combined record of 52-30 over eight seasons. 

He was an assistant college coach at North Alabama, Valdosta State, Florida State, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, South Carolina and West Alabama.

After serving one season as the offensive coordinator at West Alabama, he was promoted to head coach position after the resignation of Todd Stroud, a position he held from 1997-2000. 

Johns was elected to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. 

