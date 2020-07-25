Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: DeMeco Ryans

Christopher Walsh

DeMeco Ryans could be considered the best player of the Mike Shula years as he was the program's top draft pick between 1998-08 (between first-round selections Dwayne Rudd and Andre Smith). 

During his senior season, the linebacker led Alabama with 76 tackles including 9.5 for a loss, en route to being named a first-team All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and Lott Trophy winner as college football’s best impact defensive player. Impact is actually an acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. 

Still, he surprisingly fell out of the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, when Houston Texans quickly snatched him up. He led the league with 126 solo tackles and all rookies with 156 tackles, the most tackles by a rookie over the last 20 years, and was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, edging former Tide teammate Mark Anderson with the Chicago Bears. 

He was also named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Professional Athlete of the Year.

The product of Bessemer, Ala., had a 10-year NFL career, with Houston (2006-11) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15). He appeared in 140 games (139 starts) and registered 735 tackles, 46 passes defensed, 13.5 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.

Ryans was named All-Pro in 2007, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009.

He's since gotten into coaching. Ryans served as the defensive quality control coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, and he's subsequently been the team's inside linebackers coach.

One of the players who has excelled under Ryans is Fred Warner, who as a rookie in 2018 started all 16 games and led the 49ers with 123 tackles, while adding one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six passes defensed. His 123 tackles ranked third among all rookies and 12th in the NFL.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Things CW: Where's the Fantasy Love for Former Alabama Players?

The NFL and players' union coming to an agreement not only means that there will be pro football this fall, but it's time to start preparing for fantasy drafts

Christopher Walsh

From Facemasks to Medical Masks: Jared and Jeremy Watson

The Watson twins have an interesting story, and they're not finished yet in realizing their childhood dreams

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle all Named to Maxwell Watch List

Crimson Tide one of only four teams to have three preseason candidates for most outstanding player in college football award

Christopher Walsh

by

Spyder2Y

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 DT Anquin Barnes

A look at the strong, run stopper Sport Illustrated All-American candidate, Anquin Barnes, who is committed to the University of Alabama

Tyler Martin

Recruiting Corner: Who Did Alabama Offer From the 2022 Class This Week?

A handful of offers were handed out to rising juniors this week

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Watts Up!

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

All Things CW: How Can We Expect the Power 5 Conferences to Agree on Anything?

College football is running out of time, some former Alabama players will sport a familiar look with Washington, and a lot of states are going to plan B for high school football

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Crimson Tide in the NFL Update

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Get a Glimpse of Alabama's New Sports Science Center Part One

The program's social media department is releasing videos showcasing the new sports science center at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell